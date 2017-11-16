Half million is shelled out at oyster festival

Over half a million pounds was pumped into the Stranraer economy during its first Oyster Festival claimed its organisers this week.

An economic impact report into the September event states that it generated £511,000 during its three days of special attractions and entertainments and safeguarded tourist-related jobs in the town.

The Stranraer Development Trust-commissioned report further claims that the festival attracted an extra 10,000 visitors to the town and some businesses saw their trade boosted by up to almost 60 per cent.

Part-funders of the event, Dumfries and Galloway Council also hailed the festival a success this week, its Events Champion Councillor Adam Wilson commenting:”It caught the imagination of the public and had a superb programme of events to attract thousands of visitors. It was a wonderful success for the town in the year Stranraer marked its 400 th anniversary as a Royal Burgh. The economic impact really is considerable.”

Trust chairman Romano Petrucci stated: “The Trust is proud and delighted with every aspect of the Festival.”