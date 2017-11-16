Search

Half million is shelled out at oyster festival

Hardeep Singh Kohli with the Youth Media Team at this year's festival.
Hardeep Singh Kohli with the Youth Media Team at this year's festival.

Over half a million pounds was pumped into the Stranraer economy during its first Oyster Festival claimed its organisers this week.

An economic impact report into the September event states that it generated £511,000 during its three days of special attractions and entertainments and safeguarded tourist-related jobs in the town.

The Stranraer Development Trust-commissioned report further claims that the festival attracted an extra 10,000 visitors to the town and some businesses saw their trade boosted by up to almost 60 per cent.

Part-funders of the event, Dumfries and Galloway Council also hailed the festival a success this week, its Events Champion Councillor Adam Wilson commenting:”It caught the imagination of the public and had a superb programme of events to attract thousands of visitors. It was a wonderful success for the town in the year Stranraer marked its 400 th  anniversary as a Royal Burgh. The economic impact really is considerable.”

Trust chairman Romano Petrucci stated: “The Trust is proud and delighted with every aspect of the Festival.”