Golden day for Kirkcudbright butcher

Tasty Beef Lasagne has secured Kirkcudbright butcher J Hall & Sons a Golden accolade in the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards.

The Awards, presented at the recent Scottish Meat Trade Fair 2017 in Perth, recognised and rewarded the best barbecue products, ready meals and ready-to-cook products currently available in Scotland’s butcher’s shops.

The St Mary’s Street butcher scooped a Gold Awards for their lasagne in the Ready Meals category.

Receiving the award, owner Alan Caldow said he was “delighted” to earn Gold for his lasagne.

“This is a product that is very popular with the public. It’s my own recipe,” he said. “Secret now of course!”

Douglas Scott, Chief Executive of Scottish Craft Butchers, said the industry focus on barbecue and ready prepared products reflected consumer demand and praised the high standard of entry in this year’s awards.

“It is important for us to encourage our local butchers to produce quality new and innovative offerings to interest customers during summer barbecue season and those who find time they have limited time to prepare meals.

“This type of product is proving increasingly popular and discerning customers will always look to their local butcher for first choice.

“Scottish butchers like J Hall & Sons are leading the way with some of the best products in Scotland – using fresh ingredients - and we’re delighted they’ve achieved this recognition from their industry.

“These awards show customers just what a high standard their local butcher sets.”

The awards, sponsored by Lucas Ingredients, Dalziel Ltd. And Scobies Direct, attracted around 230 entries from more than 40 butchers from Shetland to the Solway in a keenly contested assessment process.