Gatehouse hosts Europe’s first dark sky conference

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham will give the keynote speech at Europe’s first Dark Sky Places conference being held in Gatehouse of Fleet.

The conference, on Thursday 21st September, is the first of its kind in Europe, bringing together some of the world’s top dark sky experts with the aim of promoting stargazing tourism, rural development and tackling light pollution issues.

Galloway Forest Dark Sky Park, managed by Forest Enterprise Scotland, was the first to be designated in the UK back in 2009.

Ms Cunningham’s speech will highlight the tourism benefits gained through the Galloway Dark Sky Park and how local agencies have worked together to tackle light pollution.