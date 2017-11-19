Galloway National Park idea gains support

Scenic Galloway has taken a step forward to becoming Scotland’s latest National Park.

Wigtown Community Council at its meeting on Monday threw its support behind the Galloway National Park Association’s crusade to win the region the designation that could attract thousands of extra tourists - and their wallets and purses - to the area.

The council agreed to back the campaign after listening to an association representative, one of those touring the area to spread the word that national park status would be a major boon.

In a ‘mission statement’, the Association said: “There is a growing case to show that the development of more National Parks could play a crucial role in the future of our rural areas, and we believe that Galloway is a perfect candidate for designation. We all know that Galloway is a very special place. Southwest Scotland has a unique story and a distinctive character, distilled by centuries of migration, trade and conflict.

“There are many reasons why we should consider Galloway as a National Park.”

For more information, go to www.gallowaynationalpark.org.