Food Train need your help

Food Train supports some of the most vulnerable and isolated older people in our community – for many they are their lifeline to independence.

A Food train spokesperson said: “We urgently need more folk to join our fantastic volunteer team. If you can spare a few hours you would be helping an older person retain their quality of life. Travel expenses paid. Our volunteers shop and go out in the van bringing essential food, groceries and a bit of company every week to older people here in the Machars.”

Monday - drivers and helpers to collect shopping lists (9 am – 1 pm)

Tuesday or Wednesday: shoppers in Sainsbury’s (8 am – 10 am); drivers and helpers to deliver orders (10 am – 3 pm)

For more information:

Tel: 01671 401346

email: karen@thefoodtrain.co.uk

6 Queen Street Newton Stewart DG8 6JL

www.thefoodtrain.co.uk

Scottish Charity No 024843