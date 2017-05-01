Farmers’ market date at Ballantrae

Ballantrae Farmers’ Market take splace on Sunday 14 May from 11am to 3pm in Craigiemains Home and Garden Centre, Main Street, Ballantrae.

Stalls are expected to include local veg, eggs, meat, honeys, jams and chutneys, pies, gluten free produce, a home baking stall and craft stalls. In addition visitors will also find a coffee shop, gifts, books, garden supplies, a children’s play area and the miniature train.

Look out for the new video loop created by the Stinchar Valley Photo Group! Farmers’ Markets are held on the second Sunday of the month until October with the exception of 11 June when it’s the Ballantrae Festival of Food and Drink.