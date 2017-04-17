Farm Markets

NEWTON STEWART MARKET

FRIDAY 14TH APRIL 2017

“FAIR DAY” SALE OF STORE CATTLE

602 Store Cattle sold at Newton Stewart’s April sale.

With the demand for store cattle outstripping supply all classes were a right trade showing a big rise on the year. Steers sold to £1445 for a pair of home bred Charolais from J Drennan, Balgracie and to 292p/kg for Limousin crosses from T McCulloch, Blackcraig.

367 beef steers averaged 233p/kg or £1014.45 (+22p/kg and £103.05 on the year)

Dairy bred steers sold to a top of £1000 for Montbeliard crosses from J McKenna, Gass and to 205.2p/kg for a pen of 14 Friesian steers from A & K Dunlop, West Cairngarroch and a pen of 5 Friesian steers from R & D Wilson, High Barness.

57 dairy steers averaged 166.6p/kg or £767.81 (+18.4p/kg and £166.80 on last year)

Bulls peaked at £1130 for a pen of Angus from J McCaig, Barnultoch and to 226p/kg from Barnultoch.

18 bulls averaged 221.9p/kg or £887.77 (no comparison)

Top price heifer was a Simmental cross from J McCornick, Drumjargon selling at £1280 and to 266.7p/kg for Limousin cross from A McMillan, Garheugh, Port William.

160 heifers averaged 221.5p/kg or £875.84 (+18.2p/kg or £121.10 on the year)

Bullocks (Leading Prices Per Head):

Charolais: £1445, £1420, £1300, £1230 & £1130 Balgracie £1230, £1160 & £1140 Blackpark £1190 & £1110 Balmurrie £1120, £1105 & £1100 Claycrop £1115 Cutcloy Simmental: £1295 Balgracie £1180 Spittal Limousin: £1265, £1260, £1240, £1160 & £1100 Balgracie £1195, £1075, £1060 & £1050 Claycrop £1175 & £1090 Larg, Newton Stewart £1150 & £1105 High Barness £1100 Isle Hereford: £1295, £1175 & £1140 Gass, Kirkcowan £1195 High Barness £1125 Blackpark Aberdeen Angus: £1195 West Cairngarroch £1165 & £1100 Barnultoch £1110 Blackpark £1090 Larg, Newton Stewart British Blue: £1090 Blackpark £1020 Low Barledziew Montbeliard: £1000 Gass Black & White: £980 West Cairngarroch £975 High Barness Saler: £1065 & £945 Cuil

Bullocks (Leading Prices Per Kilo):

Charolais: 288.9, 266.1 & 253.6 Cutcloy 252.9, 244.8, 242.9 & 240.9 Claycrop 252.7, 252.1, 243.8 & 240.7 Laggansarroch 247 Balgracie Simmental: 260.9 & 247.4 Spittal 255.4 Cutcloy Limousin: 291.9p/kg, 262.1, 256.4 & 249 Blackcraig 286.3, 281.4 & 280.3 Garheugh, Port William 251.4 Mid Skeog 246.5, 244.3 & 241.4 Claycrop 244.4 Moorpark, Sandhead 241.8 Balgracie Hereford: 230.3 Gass, Kirkcowan 227.6 High Barness Aberdeen Angus: 239 West Cairngarroch 238 Larg, Newton Stewart British Blue: 250.6 Blackpark Saler: 250.7 Cuil Black & White: 205.2 High Barness & West Cairngarroch

Heifers (Leading Prices Per Head):

Simmental: £1280 Drumjargon £975 Spittal Limousin: £1150 Bridgehouse £1065 & £985 Larg, Newton Stewart £1000 Claycrop Charolais: £1085 Claycrop £970 & £950 Balmurrie Hereford: £1070 High Barness £990 & £950 Gass, Kirkcowan British Blue: £970 Low Barledziew Aberdeen Angus: £915 Laggansarroch

Heifers (Leading Prices Per Kilo):

Simmental: 220.3 Spittal Limousin: 266.7 Garheugh 244 & 240 Blackcraig 232.6 Claycrop Charolais: 254.9, 241.4 & 229 Cutcloy 248.6, 241.9, 237.5 & 231.4 Laggansarroch 227.5 Balmurrie Hereford: 212 Gass, Kirkcowan British Blue: 229.9 Blackpark Aberdeen Angus: 230.2 Spittal