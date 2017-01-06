Farm Markets

Prime hoggets sold to a top price of 185.1p/kg for a pen of 40kg Beltex hoggets from B Corcoran, Viewfield, Wigtown with the overall average being 161.2p/kg.

Light weight and export hoggets were easily cleared whilst mules and hoggets 45kg and upwards proved harder to cash.

Hoggets (Leading Prices Per Head):

Beltex: £90 Daldowie £78 Knockiebae £77 Duchra Texel: £78 Mains of Machemore £77 Duchra £76.20 Pinmore Mains Suffolk: £77 Duchra £76 Boghouse & Garrochtrie Continental: £75.50 Moorpark of Barr £75 Genoch Mains & Pinmore Mains Charolais: £75 Boghouse & Garrochtrie Blue Texel: £74.50 Genoch Mains & Pinmore Mains Rouge: £74.50 Baryerrock £74.20 Wee Carleton £74 Pinmore Mains & Viewfield Halfbred: £74 Garrochtrie Mule: £73.50 Knockiebae £72.80 Mains of Larg £71 Boghouse £70 Culdoach Blackface: £71 Dalhabboch & Barnvannoch £70 Barnvannoch £68.50 Larg of Creetown

Hoggets (Leading Prices Per Kilo):

Beltex: 185.1 Viewfield 182.9 Moorpark of Barr 178.4 Druchtag Texel: 180.8 Auchenree 179.5 Bynehill 177.5 Viewfield Suffolk: 178.2 Barholm Mains 177.5 Moorpark of Barr 177.2 Pinmore Mains Continental: 177.1 Risk 176.7 Wee Carleton 175.6 Moorpark of Barr Charolais: 175.1 Auchenree 175 & 174.3 Boghouse Blue Texel: 173.8 Daldowie Rouge: 173.8 Bynehill 173.3 Pinmore Mains 173.1 Druchtag 173 South CLutag Halfbred: 172.1 Pinmore Mains Mule: 175 Culdoach 167.1 Balligmorrie 159.1 Culdoach 156.3 Wee Carleton Blackface: 168.1 Boghouse 166.7 Barnvannoch 165.1 Drannandowv 164.3 Cairnhouse

279 cast ewes & tups were forward with all classes similar to the last sale.

Top price of £85 for a pen of BFL ewes from A & W Barrowman, Mid Knockglass, Stranraer.

Cast Ewes (Leading Prices Per Head):

BFL: £85 Mid Knockglass £63 Culdoach Texel Cross: £74 Drumjargon £63 Druchtag Cheviot: £67 Kildarroch Mule: £65 Culdoach £64 Drumjargon £61 Barholm Mains Blackface: £53 & £48.50 Carscreugh £44.50 Drummuckloch £43 Culdoach

Cast tups sold to a top price of £110 for a pen of Texels from M/s Milroy, Mains of Machemore, Newton Stewart.

WALLETS MARTS CASTLE DOUGLAS LIMITED

TUESDAY 3 JANUARY 2017

WEEKLY PRIMESTOCK SALE

Wallets Marts Castle Douglas Limited opened their 2017 sales calendar on Tuesday 3rd January with a remarkable entry for the time of year of 1794 prime hoggs and 227 cast ewes and rams.

This entry showed an increase of over 1000 prime hoggs compared to the same day last year.

Prime hoggs, in general, were good to sell and well in line with other centres. Despite a plainer show throughout the strongest competition came in the lighter weight ranges.

Topping the trade at £85 were an outstanding pen of Beltex crosses from R Jardine & Son, Upper Hardland, Balmaclellan. Scaling 40kgs they were also top price per kg at 212.5p. Nest at £83 were Texel crosses from H & K Farries, Byrecroft and Calli Fisher, Flathills all selling to Messrs Vivers Scotlamb Ltd, Dornocktown. Overall sale average levelled at 168.3p with the Standard Quality Quotation (SQQ) average being 170.3p.

A useful show of 293 cast ewes and rams maintained recent rates selling to a top price of £142 per head for Texels from Hillside. Blackface ewes sold to £60 from Midtown and averaged £38.31. BFL ewes sold to £77 from Hillside and averaged £73.50; Halfbred ewes sold to £56 from Carton Croft and averaged £49.53; Mule ewes to £80 from Byrecroft and averaged £62.94; Texels sold to £142 off Hillside and averaged £72.41. 225 ewes sold to average £59.66. Cast rams topped at £110 for Texels from J Grierson St Ringans and averaged £78.10.

63 25.2 – 32 Av 161.24 Top 164.6

Blackface

£51 Miltonise; £50.20 Glenkiln

Texel

£47 Greystones

279 32.1 – 39 Av 169.25 Top 179.5

Texel

£70 Southwick Farms; £67.50 Castlehill; £67 Knocksheen; £66 Glenroan; £65 Wellhill; £65 Lochurr

Blackface

£63 Midtown; £62.50 Knocksheen; £61.50 Grobdale; £61 Annabaglish; £60 Miltonise

Greyface

£67 Arvie; £65 Knocksheen; £62.20 Bogue

Suffolk

£66 Arvie

1103 39.1 – 45 Av 170.9 Top 212.5

Texel: £83 Byrecroft; £83 Flathill; £80 Lennox Plunton; £79.50 West Kirkcarsewell; £79.50 Drumcruilton;

Beltex: £85 Upper Hardland; £80(x2) Tappit Lane;

Suffolk: £76 Blackpark; £75 Potterland; £75 Galtway; £74.50 Lower Ardmannoch; £74 Flathill

Greyface: £71 Newfield; £69 Arvie; £69 Byrecroft; £68 Midtown; £67.50 Lagganpark

Charolais: £75.50 Low Arkland

Blackface: £70 Annabaglish; £69.50 Grobdale; £68 Midtown; £67.50 Beoch Loch Doon; £67.50 Drumcruilton

336 45.6 – 52 Av 162.03 Top 173.0

Texel: £82 Lennox Plunton; £80 Ernespie; £80 Halket Leaths; £79.50 Lennox Plunton; £79 Edingham; £78 Lower Ardmannoch

Suffolk: £80 Galtway; £79 Halket Leaths; £78 Blackpark; £77 Potterland; £77 Ernespie

Greyface: £78 Byrecroft; £75 Upper Hardland;

Beltex: £80 Upper Hardland

12 52+ Av 143.66 Top 150.9

Texel: £80 Flathill; £80 Midtown; £78 Mackilston

Suffolk: £80 Galtway

BFL: £75 Upper Hardland

EWES

Blackface: £60 Midtown; £48 Langbarns; £46 Burnfoot

BFL: £77 Hillside

Halfbred: £56 Carton Croft;

Lleyn: £59.50 Bogue

Cheviot: £65 Carton Croft

Greyface: £80 Byrecroft; £72 Glenkiln; £70 Shirmers

Texel : £142 Hillside; £108 Lennox Plunton

RAMS

£110 St Ringans; £80 Barnbackle

Next Store Lamb sale will be held on Saturday 7th January 2017.

Early entries are advised.