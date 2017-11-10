Fairtrade triumph for area celebrated

The award of coveted Fairtrade Zone status to Dumfries and Galloway was this week being hailed as a huge success for the area.

The granting of the internationally-recognised and respected designation comes after a decade of effort and is being celebrated by South of Scotland MSP Colin Smyth, Chairperson of the Dumfries and Galloway Regional Fairtrade Steering Group.

He has now tabled a motion of congratulations to that group and others in the area at Holyrood to “the team of dedicated volunteers who have been working hard to promote and grow Fairtrade goods and services across the region.”

He took part in the celebrations of status award at the Fairer World Fair in Dumfries on Saturday.

He commented: “In 2007 I tabled the motion at Dumfries and Galloway Council which started the process towards Fairtrade Zone status for the region and I am delighted that ten years on we can now celebrate this success after a lot of hard work.

“Securing this status isn’t easy. We already had Fairtrade status for a number of villages, towns and schools but to secure it for the whole region is a major achievement.”

Leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council Elaine Murray said that she was glad that the region would now enjoy a reputation for fair dealing with producers from poor nations worldwide, adding:“I’m delighted that we have nine schools in the region who have secured Fairtrade status and a further 29 registered with the Fairtrade Foundation.”