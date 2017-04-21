Drive to put Galloway on the map

Galloway is being highlighted as a destination for drivers on National Driving Day (April 27) as a new map of tourist routes is unveiled.

The region is famous for its miles of dramatic coastlines, stunning scenery, breathtaking natural beauty, which combined with its quiet roads, makes it an ideal location for drivers, cyclists and motorcyclists alike.

The map, created by destination group Visit South West Scotland, highlights three routes and stretching more than 700 miles across the region.

The South West Coastal Route 300 is a circular route which mainly follows the coastline of the region and takes in the Solway coast from Dumfries to Kirkcudbright, then over to Glenluce across to the Mull of Galloway Lighthouse up to Portpatrick and then onto Girvan before heading inland through Sanquhar back to Dumfries.

The Burns Country Run is a route of 162 miles celebrating the life of Robert Burns. The route takes in his birthplace at Alloway near Ayr, as well as Dumfries where he spent his final years.

The Scottish Castle Route is 250 miles of stunning countryside with more than a dozen castles and abbeys to visit en route, including Cardoness Castle, Gatehouse of Fleet, and Lochmaben Castle near Lockerbie.

VisitScotland Regional Director Doug Wilson said: “Dumfries & Galloway is an ideal destination for visitors with a passion for touring. Its beautiful scenery and open roads make it a great location for a road trip, not to mention the many historic attractions and places of interest that line the routes.

“The success of routes such as the NC500 and the popularity of Scotland as a must visit destination for touring car enthusiasts has created a real opportunity and VisitScotland is supporting businesses in Dumfries & Galloway to capitalise on these and bring visitors to the region.”

Ian McAndrew, Chair of Visit South West Scotland, said: “Visit South West Scotland is the only industry membership organisation in the region and we recently published our 2017/18 leaflet and map which for the first time incorporates these three fabulous driving routes.

“The three routes take in the entire region and showcase what makes the South West of Scotland so unique. We hope that this new map will entice drivers out on National Driving Day and beyond to discover some of the most picturesque and remote roads in the country, whether it is in a car, motorbike, motorhome or bike.”

The Visit South West Scotland map and leaflet, which details the huge variety of places to visit, eat, explore and things to do in Dumfries & Galloway, is available at iCentres across the region.