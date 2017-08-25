DGHP hosts successful money management event

Dumfries and Galloway Housing Partnership (DGHP) held a successful event focused on money management and the cost of borrowing this week.

More than 20 tenants and residents attended the event, held in the Coronoation Day Centre. The event was supported by many external agencies including the loan sharks team from Trading Standards, the local Furniture Project, Stranraer Credit Union, Victim Support, the Stranraer Community Safety team as well as DGHP’s local staff and benefit advisors.