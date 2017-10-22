Danny promotes Galloway lamb

A local farmer joined Quality Meat Scotland’s (QMS) sampling team at a Lidl store in Stranraer this week to encourage shoppers to add Scotch Lamb PGI to their weekly shopping lists. Danny Hair, who farms in partnership with his wife Sian and parents Lamont and Sally at Drumbredan Farm, joined the sampling team in his local Lidl as part of the Scotland-wide marketing campaign behind the Scotch Lamb PGI.

The Hair family run 1100 Blackface and Scotch Mule ewes on the 1400-acre farm, near Stranraer. Danny Hair said he had enjoyed joining the sampling team in his local Lidl store and the opportunity to engage with consumers and inspire them about the hard work and care which goes into rearing top quality lamb.

“We are extremely proud of the Scotch Lamb we produce and it was great to join the QMS team giving shoppers a taste of this fantastic product. The hope is to remind those who don’t buy lamb regularly just how budget-friendly and versatile it is – perfect for a quick, quality mid-week meal,” said Mr Hair.

Retailers across the country have shown strong support for both the “Wham Bam Lamb” campaign this year, with QMS hosting over 100 sampling events in retailers throughout Scotland.

The Lidl sampling also saw some delicious Specially Selected Pork serves being offered to shoppers to enjoy, along with the tasty Scotch Lamb samples.

Suzie Carlaw, Marketing Controller at QMS, said: “This year we’re taking the opportunity to really inspire Scots about our national larder and to try new recipes using the produce which our farmers are very proud to produce.

“We have a great partnership with Lidl, who have welcomed our sampling team to several stores across Scotland to promote our Scotch Lamb PGI and Specially Selected Pork, which are available in store, every day.”

Richard Bourns, Head of Food Buying at Lidl said: “At Lidl, we source the best Scottish meat to make sure our customers can buy quality, locally sourced products, year-round.

“Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork are fantastic brands which we source from sustainable and responsible suppliers. We are delighted to support the promotions of these delicious Scottish products and bring them to the forefront of shoppers’ minds.

“We’re pleased to be working with Quality Meat Scotland deliver excellent quality, fresh products for our customers.”