Council launch 2017/18 graduate placement scheme

Dumfries and Galloway Council has launched it’s 2017/18 Graduate Experience Programme offering up ten placements to graduates who have links to Dumfries and Galloway.

The programme, now in its sixth year offers the chance of real project work in a fast-paced environment for an 8 month period.

This year’s placements include opportunities to publicise council services, as well as helping vulnerable people in the homelessness service, as well as seeking best value for contracted work within and out with Dumfries and Galloway Council.

Council Leader Ronnie Nicholson said: “Building the local economy is Dumfries and Galloway Council’s number one priority. We continue to deliver on our promise to create meaningful employment opportunities to young people in the region. The experience that these Graduates will gain is second to none, and is a great chance to transfer core skills like communication and leadership learnt through university into a working environment.”

The scheme has specific criteria that means only those with links to the region are eligible to apply for one of the placements. To be eligible, you must have achieved a degree in the last 18 months meet one of the following criteria; Live in Dumfries and Galloway and have graduated with your degree from any institution; Obtained your degree in an institution based in Dumfries and Galloway; You completed your secondary education in Dumfries and Galloway and completed your degree at any institution; Your family live in Dumfries and Galloway and completed your degree at any institution.

The recruitment process is open until Tuesday 16 May. A copy of the Graduate Prospectus can be downloaded from www.dumgal.gov.uk

The scheme attracted over 100 applications last year.

Connor Burgess is currently coming to the end of his placement from last year. He said of the programme; “The scheme is a fantastic opportunity no matter what you want to get out of it. I have gained work experience, training and knowledge. The team I have worked with are supportive and friendly and have made it an enjoyable working environment. The training has been varied and interesting and will be helpful no matter where I move onto after the placement.”