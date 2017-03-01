Clydesdale Bank set on closures despite MP’s intervention

Clydesdale Bank chiefs confirmed to Galloway MP Richard Arkless this week they were pressing ahead with closing the branches at Stranraer and Castle Douglas.

The SNP MP met with representatives from the bank in Westminster to discuss the proposed closures, announced last month.

said: “Unfortunately the Clydesdale Bank team did seem to committed to the closures and blamed a general drop in footfall as customers move towards electronic banking. My first concern was for the staff who would be affected by the branch closures and I asked that the bank ensure that if they wished, staff would be given full support to be relocated to work in another branch.

“The rural nature of Dumfries and Galloway can make accessing banking difficult for local businesses, the elderly and disabled people.”