Latest figures show that there are now 18,000 people in Dumfries and Galloway who are not being paid the Living Wage, an increase of 1000 in a single year.

This represents about a third of the total working population.

The official statistics have been highlighted by Claudia Beamish, Labour South of Scotland MSP, during her party’s Living Wage Week campaigning for a minimum of £10-per-hour payments.