Changes made to windfarm

Following feedback from the public and responses from consultees, Banks Renewables says it has made major changes to the proposed Knockendurrick Wind Farm.

Banks Renewables will now be presenting an amended scheme which sees the reduction of six of the proposed turbine heights from 132 metres to 115 metres while the seventh turbine would be reduced from 132 metres to 100 metres.

The new plans position all seven turbines further to the east; increasing the distance from the National Scenic Area and to improve the appearance of the turbines within the landscape setting, in line with comments received from the public and responses from consultees.

Jeannie Kielty, development relations coordinator at Banks Renewables, said: “This wind farm remains a unique project that can deliver a wide range of benefits for communities and businesses in the local area.

“The amendments we have made to the plans, following useful feedback from consultees and the public, will significantly improve the appearance of the wind farm within the landscape while ensuring that we are still able to offer highly valuable community benefits over the 25 year life of the projects.”

The proposed changes will mean that the output from the proposed seven turbine wind farm, will decrease from 23.8MW to14MW.

The Hamilton based firm will submit Further Environmental Information (FEI), including plans for a jobs and training programme, to Dumfries and Galloway Council.

The new plans will be presented to the community in early 2017, with details of the upcoming community consultation events still to be finalised.

Banks Renewables is part of the Banks Group (www.banksgroup.co.uk), a family firm founded in 1976, which now employs more than 400 people in the renewable energy, property and mining sectors.