Chance for public to view Kirkconnel event space

Dumfries and Galloway Council are holding a Community Event on Saturday 26th August (3pm – 6pm) at the Miners Memorial Hall, Kelloholm.

The event will be a chance for members of the public to view and comment on the design proposals for the public areas and event space.

This is the first opportunity for members of the public to see the proposals and provide their feedback.

The Upper Nithsdale Regeneration Plan – 2016 sets out a shared vision for the future of Upper Nithsdale and identifies projects that will support the local economy, enhance the town and village centres, and improve the quality of the public realm.

The Kirkconnel and Kelloholm Community Action Plan 2014 – 2019 sets out a vision for the future of K&K building on the distinctive heritage of the past, whilst recognising the needs and aspirations of the future.

It details a number of main strategies across a range of themes, one of which is focused around Community Facilities, Activities and Events

The event is being support by Browns Food Group who are providing the catering and have donated prizes for the photography competition.

The event is suitable for people of all ages and is free to attend but please note this is not a ‘drop in session’ as the event will be structured.

The project team will be available to provide further details on the design proposals and answer any questions.