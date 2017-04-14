Care Home recruiting in Newton Stewart

Fiona Lochrie, local manager at Mears Newton Stewart, has announced 20 new jobs for the area.

Fiona says: “We are currently recruiting to fill 20 new care worker jobs in this area. The towns where the jobs are located are Stranraer, Newton Stewart, Kirkcudbright, Castle Douglas and Dalbeattie.”

Due to an ongoing and increasing need for care at home, the company is expanding its role in the region. Fiona continued: “following a recent visit from the Care Inspectorate, I am delighted that we were award Grade 5 across all our services. This confirms we are delivering high standards across the board.”

Mears is a provider of home care and support in the UK.

“Care workers in our teams join us with and without experience. We give full training in the job, and we know that our teams get enormous satisfaction from working with people, where they know what they do makes a real difference to their quality of life,” continues Fiona.

“Some of our team members have come into care at home from a job in manufacturing or retail. Some have cared for members of their own families or friends or neighbours, and it’s been an experience which made them realise what a rewarding job this might be.”

Mears has an important role to play in the day to day lives of local elderly people. Providing services for people who require support to help them continue living in familiar surroundings and in the comfort of their own homes - the firm provides care and support at home to more than 40,000 people each week from offices all around the UK. It delivers a trusted, flexible service to support people’s different needs.

Services include respite care, re-enablement care following an episode of illness or stay in hospital, domiciliary care for day to day domestic and personal support, 24 hour live-in care as well as palliative care services.

“We offer very flexible working pattern and good rates of pay above the National Living Wage, and there are opportunities for part-time and shift work as well as full-time positions” continues Fiona Lochrie.

Anyone interested in applying for these positions, please call 01671 401900.

Mears is a provider of home care and support in the UK.

www.mearsgroup.co.uk