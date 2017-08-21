Caravan site goes on the market for £535,000

A well-established caravan park in Dumfries and Galloway has gone on the market as the family business that has developed it seeks to sell its sole Scottish site and re-focus on its Yorkshire heartland.

Colliers International is selling Castlewigg Caravan Park on behalf of York House Leisure and believes the property offers an exciting opportunity to entrepreneurs seeking their first move into the holiday park sector.

Castlewigg caravan park cottage.

Situated 18 miles south of Newton Stewart and two miles north of Whithorn on the A746, Castlewigg is surrounded by beautiful unspoilt countryside, and with sandy beaches just five miles away and the Gulf Stream ensuring a mild climate.

An ideal retreat for those seeking peace and tranquillity, the park includes a well-appointed four-bedroom cottage, which could make ideal owner’s accommodation or be rented out as popular holiday accommodation. For sale as a freehold, Colliers International has a guide price of £535,000 on Castlewigg Caravan Park which extends to approximately 5.3 acres with a site licence for a total of 44 units. It is developed with 22 touring caravan pitches and 22 static caravan/lodge pitches, with planning consent for further development.

Robert Smithson of Colliers International said: “This popular tourist location and well-developed park would be ideal for first time buyers such as those looking for a career change.”

“The flexibility provided with the potential owner’s accommodation makes the park an even more attractive prospect, particularly as the park has been developed by a corporate operator with a reputation for quality.”