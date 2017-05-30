Busy May for Machars Young Farmers

On Sunday 7th May, Machars took second place at the National Rugby 7s Young Farmers event, held at Biggar. A great success for the club, well done boys!

On Saturday 13th May, Machars entered several competitions at Ayr Show. For Arts and Crafts, Machars entered two junior teams, whose theme was ‘School Days’ and one senior team whose theme was ‘Abracadabra’. Machars also entered two junior stock judging teams and one senior stock judging team who came third.

Bob Stead and Karyn McMillan continued their winning streak at Country Cooks and now go on to compete at the Royal Highland Show in June. Well done to all those who participated.

The following Saturday, the 20th May, Dumfries and Galloway Young Farmers held their annual rally which was hosted by Thornhill this year. Machars took a crowd up to compete in the various competitions ranging from a tractor pull, eating competitions, obstacle course, a team sack race, car tyre change and football, to name a few! A great day was enjoyed by all.

On Saturday 27th May, Lesmahagow held their annual show, where Jim White competed in the sheep shearing competition for Machars.