British Farming award for hoof trimmer Graeme

Kirkcowan man Graeme Parker was an award winner at the 2017 British Farming Awards, held at the National Conference Centre Birmingham.

More than 700 farmers and industry professionals attended the event, which showcased the innovation and achievements of farmers across the agricultural industry.

Graeme, who runs Graeme Parker Hoof Trimming, won the Contractor Innovator of the Year award.

He won the judges over with his clear drive and unwavering passion for his contracting business. All the judges were particularly impressed with his use of skills from past experiences and how he has developed these into a bespoke contracting service. Along with carrying out trimming, Graeme provides training and assistance to farmers.

Through choosing to do small jobs many trimmers would not entertain, he has increased his customer base massively, many of which have led to some of his largest customers.

Graeme is also trying to utilise the powers of social media to show examples of his work and explain the importance of hoof health.

To expand his business, he is looking to further broaden his portfolio to include cattle pregnancy diagnostics (PD) testing, purchase another high-spec crush and take on staff in the form of an apprentice.