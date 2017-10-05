Blackfaces take centre stage at Newton Stewart Market

Newton Stewart Market was buzzing yesterday as a Larg shearling entered the ring to start the annual Blackface tup sales.

Top price at the time of going to press was £8000 for a shearling from Chirmorrie to McClymont, Cuil, Creetown.

Then it was £6000 for a Cuil shearling sold in a two-way split to Brook, Carsecreugh and McIlwrick, Balmurrie. Next top price was £5000 for a Shearling from Murdoch, Knockdon, Straiton, to Ramsay, Milnmark.