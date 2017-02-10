Biosphere hosts farming workshop

A workshop is being held for farmers across the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biosphere, looking at management of special habitats as part of a sustainable farming business.

The Biosphere, stretching across a large part of south-West Scotland, is a recognition of the fantastic array of wildlife and aims is to promote the preservation of wildlife, habitats and landscape to both residents and visitors.

The workshop in Newton Stewart on Wednesday 1st March from 10.30am to 3pm will look at the current SRDP agri-scheme (AECS) and what is needed to develop a high quality application. To book a place email: wendy@gsabiosphere.org.uk or phone 07467 374962.