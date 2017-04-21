Beef event captures farmers’ imagination

Opportunities for the beef industry and innovation will be among the topics up for debate during a seminar session at Scotland’s Beef Event 2017.

Scotland’s biennial national beef event, organised by the Scottish Beef Association, is being held at Fans farm in the Scottish Borders, on Thursday, June 8.

Clydesdale Bank is the main sponsor, along with five gold sponsors, three silver sponsors and 14 bronze sponsors.

More than 100 trade stands have been confirmed and all the major beef breed societies will be mounting displays of stock.

Host farmers, Douglas and Kelda Stewart, run a mixed arable and beef business extending to 2,000 acres with a suckler herd of 400 Aberdeen-Angus cows with all progeny finished on the farm.

Features of the event will include a farm tour, a host of practical demonstrations, including a focus on grassland management, cow fertility and innovation, stockjudging competition and seminar.

The event will be opened by Fergus Ewing, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy and Connectivity.

“Scotland’s Beef Event has captured the imagination of the beef industry and is expected to attract a large attendance of beef farmers and industry professionals from throughout Scotland and the north of England keen to catch up with all the latest developments in the industry,” said Sion Williams, farm manager at Bowhill Estate, Selkirk, chair of the local organising committee.

The seminar will be chaired by former NFU Scotland vice-president, Rob Livesey, Firth Farm, Lilliesleaf, Selkirk, and the speakers will be local farmer’s daughter, Anna Playfair-Hannay, who is agricultural technologist for red meat, dairy and game with M&S; Nuffield Scholar, Robert Fleming, a beef farmer at Castle Sinniness, Glenluce; East Lothian farmer, John Hamilton, from Thurston Mains, near Dunbar; and Adam Woods, beef and suckler editor of the Irish Farmers Journal.

“The high calibre of the members of the panel is sure to spark off an interesting debate which will be of vital interest to all beef producers as we move from the era of CAP support to a new post-Brexit domestic agricultural policy which is expected to cut direct payments to farmers,” said Mr Williams.

“Achieving a high standard of physical and financial performance in beef herds will be critical to ensure long-term sustainability. Scotland’s Beef Event will help point the way.”

Confirmed sponsors are: Gold – Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society, Ancroft Tractors Ltd, Scotbeef Ltd, Harbro Ltd and H&H; Silver – Almins Ltd, JFC Manufacturing (Europe) Ltd and CKD Galbraith; Bronze – John Thorburn and Sons (Construction) Ltd, Agrimin Ltd, DLF Seeds, J. and J. Campbell (Wedderlie), Kelso and Lothian Harvesters, Norbrook, Blinkbonny Quarry, SAC Consulting and NFU Scotland.

Full details of sponsorship and trade stand opportunities are available by contacting Ms Natalie Cormack Tel: 01890 781006 or 07712 623669. E-mail: Natalie.cormack@btconnect.com