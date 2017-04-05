Bank of Scotland to close Wigtown and Port William branches

Only a fortnight after RBS announced sweeping branch closures, including Newton Stewart, the Bank of Scotland followed suit with the grim news the Wigtown branch closes in September and the Port William branch in October.

Earlier today a Bank of Scotland spokesperson said: ”We will close the Bank of Scotland Wigtown branch on 27 September and the Bank of Scotland Port William branch on 5 October, due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with, which has resulted in customers using it less often. We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause and have informed customers of the new mobile branch service, which will be operational prior to the branch closing, as well as the closest alternative branch, which is Newton Stewart.

“Alongside other ways to access banking locally, we will introduce a new mobile bank branch service which will visit the Wigtown and Port William areas. This new mobile branch will provide a vital service to the local communities it visits, by giving customers access to everyday banking services such as making deposits, withdrawing cash and paying bills. Our mobile branch colleagues will also be on hand to help customers access online banking and answer any general account or product enquiries.”