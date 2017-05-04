Bank look at book festival services

Bank of Scotland says it is looking at ways to use its mobile branch service to support the Wigtown Book festival this year.

Lloyds Banking Group announced they will close Bank of Scotland branches in Gatehouse of Fleet, Dalbeattie, Wigtown, Port William and Kirkcudbright this year.

A Bank of Scotland spokesperson said: “Alongside other ways to access banking locally, we will introduce a new mobile branch service which will start in the Wigtown area ahead of the closure of the branch on 27th September. We are currently looking at what days it will visit Wigtown during the week of the book festival to help ensure facilities are available for local customers and visitors.”