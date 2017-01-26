Awards for Galloway housing staff

Staff from Dumfries and Galloway Housing Partnership (DGHP) have been congratulated for their hard work and achievements at an annual awards ceremony in Dumfries. DGHP Chairman, David McMillan of Stranraer, presented staff from across Dumfries and Galloway with certificates in recognition of their work.

Chief Executive of DGHP, Zoe Forster, said: “I would like to thank all of our staff for their continued hard work and dedication to helping DGHP move even closer to our goal of being the best Registered Social Landlord (RSL) in Scotland.

“Our staff are a true credit to the company and their continued ambition to develop, improve and achieve more in the challenging times we work is a true reflection of their dedication and commitment to not only DGHP, but all of our tenants across the region.

“Without training, and learning to deal with the challenges ahead, we simply couldn’t continue to deliver excellent services to our tenants. By investing in our staff and their skills we are investing in our tenants’ future and that of DGHP.”

DGHP’s Chairman, David McMillan, added: “It makes me very proud, as Chairman, to be able to recognise our staff in this way. Not only do they do a great job all year round, but many of them have taken on all this extra training and courses in their own time.

“From the east of the region, to the west, our staff are working hard to improve their knowledge and skills to help our tenants every single day. I congratulate them all in their achievements, they have done an excellent job.”

Awards were handed out for various achievements and courses including: Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Postgraduate Diploma; CIH Level 4 Certificate in Housing Studies; CIH Level 2; Institute of Customer Services (ICS) Communications; ICS Solutions; SVQ 3 Health & Social Care; Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development Level 3 Human Resource Management and Paralegal in Residential Conveyancing

Staff from all over the region picked up awards at the ceremony.