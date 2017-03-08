Apprentices in annual awards

Galloway was well represented at the annual Scottish Apprentice of the year finals at Dunblane recently.

Enterprising DG Building and Construction Service had three apprentices representing Dumfries and Galloway: 1st Year Trade Category Daniel McTaggart – Plumber, Dumfries; 3rd Year Trade Category Liam Brawls - Plumber, Stranraer; Non Trade Category Andrew Rae – Trainee Quantity Surveyor, Dumfries.

Councillor Archie Dryburgh, Enterprising Services chairman, said: Our apprentices are of a very high calibre.

“Building the local economy is our council administration’s number one priority. The conference received a presentation giving an overview of what potential commercialisation can look like from a local authority perspective. Our chief executive gave a presentation on the potential of regenerating our towns and villages through partnership working with small and medium enterprises in our region.”