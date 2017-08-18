A very positive meeting was held last Friday by the All Roads Lead to Whithorn committee with Gordon Fleming of ARPL Architects to discuss the revised drawings for the New Town Hall refurbishment proposals.

ARLTW chairperson Hazel Smith said: “We are currently in the process of gathering together several reports required prior to submitting the bids for funding next month and we wish to keep the public updated to our progress.”

The meeting in Whithorn last Friday

To see the revised drawings for the New Town Hall go to www.gallowaygazette.com.