Agri Skills success

Members of the Machars Young Farmers competed in the Agri Skills challenge on Sunday 8th October at Shire Agri Hire, Glenluce.

The Machars team of James Vance, Thomas McKinnel and Alan Oxley did a grand job coming second, securing a place at National on December 2.

A club spokesperson said: “Thank you to Tom McKie and family for allowing us to use their premises and expertise on health and safety when using machinery.”