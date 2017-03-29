A good START for Stranraer railway station

Visitors arriving at Stranraer railway station now have instant access to a wealth of information guaranteed to enhance their experience of visiting the town and surrounding area.

A brand new, colourful, fact-filled sign sits proudly by the station. It highlights the rich cultural and natural heritage of Stranraer and surrounding area, the many local tourist attractions, visitor facilities, accommodation providers, and related tourism businesses. A few key facts and contacts visitors need to plan their stay are also featured, leaving visitors in no doubt that they have much to look forward to and enjoy from the second they step off the train.

This welcome innovation and indeed vital resource for the town is all thanks to local Charity, Stranraer Town and Rural Trust (START). The new sign, designed by START in co-operation with Stenaline and VisitStranraer, also features QR codes enabling visitors to quickly access bus and ferry timetables, and taxis.

START’s aim is to focus on, to celebrate and to build on the many positives that the area has to offer. These can frequently be overlooked and underestimated by visitors and locals alike. For some time, START have been quietly working with local communities and individuals to identify key opportunities in Stranraer and nearby villages which concentrate on improving the visitor experience while also being of direct benefit to local business.

Recognising START’s commitment to improving the local economy, Richard Arkless MP and Finlay Carson MSP were delighted to unveil the new sign last Friday with

Councillor Marion McCutcheon and members of START in attendance.

Local resident George Coburn, who expressed his concern to START that the sign in the train station was not providing correct information, also attended.

A START spokesperson said: “Stranraer’s railway station remains a popular tourist route with connections for ferries and coaches, but as START’s research has proved, there is no room for complacency when it comes to making sure that visitors feel welcome and informed immediately on arrival.

“On this basis we concluded that a new visitor friendly sign, championing the unique attractions plus the luxuries the area has to offer, was the best way to achieve this - in the first instance. A bright START indeed to Spring!

“The images on the sign were generously provided by Get Known, Gavin McDowall, Neil Fisher, Lorraine Renwick and Lady Emily Stair.

“For further details on this and other START initiatives, or if you would like to get involved, please contact us through our website: http://www.startorg.co.uk or follow us on Facebook @helpstartorg”.