A festival of Indie delights at Moniaive

Scotland’s Indie Music Festival, Firefly 2, is back by popular demand and it promises a family friendly summer weekend of great music.

Set up to fill a little of the gap left by the absence of the much-loved Wickerman, the festival has grown from one to three days after the success of last year’s inaugural event.

Among the highlights on Saturday from 3pm onwards will be Scottish folk punk band The Hoolits, The Trongate Rum Riots and Junkman’s Choir.

The Glasgow-based Trongate Rum Riots have a nationwide reputation as rousing entertainers. Their style ranges from sweaty punk to dirty folk, with the occasional bluesy lick and Balkan riff.

Junkman’s Choir, are coming in from Ayrshire. The two-man band, which has previously supported the Pogues, describe themselves as having a global sound and playing a mix of Cajun, Country Sea Shanty’s and Rockin’ Reels.

There will be a variety of bands playing Friday evening in the Coach House venue – entry is free - as well as an open mic session that’s expected to attract musicians from far and wide.

On Sunday lunchtime the festival vibe will continue with jamming sessions for anyone and everyone who’s keen to take to the stage.