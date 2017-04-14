44-home plan for Wigtown

Less than a month after an application from a community group to the Scottish Government for the right to buy the old showfield in Wigtown for community use, the landowners have revealed their own plans.

Detailed drawings of construction company 3B’s 44-home development proposal for the Southfield Park site were shown to the members of Wigtown and District Community Council at their monthly meeting on Monday evening.

On behalf of the firm, architect for Robert Potter and Partners Andrew Clark said 3B now want to hold a public ‘drop in’ event in the County Buildings to showcase their ideas to the residents of the town and hear their opinions.

The drawings showed detailed plans for mix of different sized houses, a new road and a recreational area.

But Andrew Wilson, part of the Wigtown and Bladnoch Community Initiative, was surprised at the ‘sudden’ appearance of plans so soon after that group started the right to buy process.

He commented: “Given all the time that 3B have had to get something done on the site, they have not even demolished the exiting buildings, I have very little faith in these proposals. The community established the right to buy and now all of a sudden this happens.

“They have been spurred into action by the formation of the community group.”

A spokesperson for 3B said: “3B Construction Limited have been working on plans for the former Wigtown Showfield in line with the Dumfries and Galloway Local Development Plan which address issues identified when they previously applied for planning permission at the site in 2007.

“In particular, extensive negotiations with Scottish Water regarding drainage from the site were only completed in December 2016. The meeting with the Community Council earlier this week was the first in a series of public engagement events planned by 3B Construction Limited in connection with their application for planning permission which they intend to submit early this summer.”