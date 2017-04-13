34 jobs created at Laggan Outdoor

Laggan Outdoor in Gatehouse of Fleet has announced a £1.9m investment to support its ambitious plans to diversify into the high-end conference and wedding market.

The investment includes a Scottish Enterprise grant of £362,000 to support the expansion, which will create 34 new full and part-time jobs over the next two years – more than double current staff levels.

The development will see a refurbishment and extension of an existing farm steading to provide conference facilities for up to 400 people or 240 seated guests. The company is aiming to tap into domestic and international opportunities in both the corporate and wedding markets.

The development is the latest in a line of investments by Laggan Outdoor, which has seen the business grow significantly since 2015. This has included new accommodation units, which have already helped secure local employment on a year-round basis.

Duncan McConchie of Laggan Outdoor said: “We’ve worked hard in recent years to explore new opportunities to grow the business.

“This development marks a significant milestone in our journey towards our long-term goal of becoming a nationally recognised Rural Venue of Excellence. The support we’ve received from Scottish Enterprise in terms of leadership development and for this latest venture has been instrumental in helping us achieve our ambitions.”

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “I am delighted to see this expansion of Laggan Outdoor which will create and protect jobs and generate business in Gatehouse of Fleet.

“Rural businesses play a vital role in our economy which is why the Scottish Government is working with our agencies to explore how we can best deliver investment, sustainable growth, jobs and opportunities and see more success stories like Laggan Outdoors.”

Scottish Enterprise has worked closely with the company. Construction is due to start shortly, and is expected to be complete later this year.