20 jobs at new hospital to build a ‘passionate’ team of locals

Serco has launched a drive to recruit talented candidates from the local community as it creates 20 new jobs in preparation for the opening of the new Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary in December 2017.

The company has partnered with local employment experts, Dumfries and Galloway Total Access Point (DGTAP), to ensure as many local people as possible are given the chance to benefit from the opportunities.

Serco is due to manage the building plant and facilities at the new Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary under a 25-year contract with NHS Dumfries & Galloway. Serco will be recruiting for new positions from a range of key trades including senior technicians and technicians (electrical and mechanical), crafts (plumber, carpenter, electrician, painter & decorator) and a service coordinator. Interested candidates can find out more at https://www.serco.com/careers

Tony McLaughlin, Serco Contract Director said: “We want to hire talented people who live in the local area so we can give the hospital a real community feel. Our aim is to build a team of people who are passionate about maintaining this fantastic new facility in the very best condition.”