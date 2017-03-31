Ayr RFC hosts Land O’Burns weekend

Land O’Burns Weekender on May 26 and 27 combines the best rugby in Scotland with the best food, drinks and live music in Ayrshire over two days of family-friendly fun.

Part of the calendar of events during the month-long Burns an’ a’ That festival, Land O’Burns Weekender gets the party started on the Friday night with live music from 8pm.

On the Saturday, Scotland’s marquee men’s and women’s clubs gather for Land O’Burns Beach Rugby. Against the backdrop of the Burns Monument, teams will fly through the sand on the specially constructed pitch to battle it out to be crowned champions. All proceeds from this event will go to Ayr Community Rugby Trust, which promotes and develops youth rugby across South Ayrshire.

On Saturday afternoon, Following last year’s successful inaugural event, which welcomed over 1,000 visitors, the festival will host independent brewers from across Scotland, who will be serving craft beer, real ale and cider. There will be gin, wine and prosecco bars, as well as non-alcoholic refreshments aplenty, and freshly made, local food.

Tickets, £10 weekend non-camping, £20 weekend camping. Visit www.ayrrugbyclub.co.uk to find out more.