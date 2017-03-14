Animal lovers urged to get active in Edinburgh Marathon Festival

The Scottish SPCA is encouraging animal lovers to take part in the 2017 Edinburgh Marathon Festival to raise vital funds.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity has spaces available for various events taking place on May 27 and 28, including the marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k runs.

Active locals are being invited to take up one of the challenges and make a real difference to the lives of animals in their local communities.

Diane Aitchison, manager of the Scottish SPCA’s Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Edinburgh said: “The Edinburgh Marathon is a fantastic way to see some of the amazing sights that Scotland has to offer whilst helping animals in need.

“Last year our centre cared for over 990 animals and we are always so grateful for the support of locals.

“If a full marathon sounds too scary, there are shorter runs to choose from, including a 10k, 5k and a 1.5k junior race.

“We don’t receive any government or lottery funding which means we rely on the public to be able to continue our work rescuing and rehoming animals in desperate need of our help.

“Anyone who sets themselves the challenge of taking part in one of the events really will be helping save lives.”

For further information please email fundraising@scottishspca.org or contact 03000 999 999 (option 4).