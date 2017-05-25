Alive 107.3 joins in Local Radio day

Dumfries-based community radio station Alive 107.3 will be taking part in National Local Radio Day which is taking place today.

Local Radio Day sets out to demonstrate the difference that local really makes to the whole community.

As part of the day the station will be showcasing their whole schedule in one day.

Listeners can expect normally scheduled shows as well as 60 minute taster shows covering genres from jazz to bluegrass, rock to country.

There will also be a live free music event being broadcast live from Kings Coffee and Books in Queensberry Street from 7pm featuring Stoney Broke, Kate Kyle, Clan Blues, McCrossan and Taylor and Nithville.

Alive has been broadcasting as a community station for nearly eight years and has recently moved to new purpose built studios at 32 Annan Road and boasts nearly 40 volunteers involved in presenting, production and marketing.

Ali Donowho from Alive said: “This day is a great way to let our community hear what we do on a weekly basis as well as increase awareness of the station.

Alive has evolved into one of the most diverse community radio stations in Scotland.”

If you would like to listen to Local Radio Day on Alive 107.3 you can listen on the website www.aliveradio.net or on the Tunein and RadioPlayer Apps and, of course, on 107.3 in Dumfries. Programmes start at 6am.