55% of Scots consider themselves ‘inactive’

A new nationwide survey has found that over half of Brits admit that they are inactive when it comes to playing sports - the average person only raises their heartbeat through sports for 88 minutes per week.

The survey carried out by Ladbrokes has found that only 45% of Scots consider themselves to be active people who regularly play and participate in sports.

Among these, a third regularly cycle to keep fit.

However, 71% of respondents in Scotland say that they want to do more sports in the next 12 months, with going to the gym being the most popular choice of activity.

In Aberdeen, 43% of residents are ‘sport active’. Meanwhile, the figure is 50% in Glasgow, and 42% in Edinburgh.