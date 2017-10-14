”Your husband carried out his duty bravely and efficiently”

The Galloway Gazette, November 17th, 1917.

Private Peter McGhie, Royal Scots, who lived at 92 King Street, Newton Stewart, died on October 29th at a casualty clearing station of wounds received in action. He joined the Army in July 1916 and had been on active service since April 1917.

Before war broke out, Private McGhie, who was 20-years-old, worked for Mr D Crawford at Carty as a farm worker.

An officer from his company took the time to write to his widow giving her some more information about his death. He wrote: “Your husband was on duty as an observer in a front line observation post when he was hit in the neck by a sniper. Although he was badly wounded, your husband remained very cheery when brought into the headquarters dug-out. The work he was engaged in at the time he was hit was important and he had carried out his duty bravely and efficiently.”

Further up the street, at 13 Queen Street, Newton Stewart, Mrs Scott had offical word that her husband Private Alex Scott, Black Watch, was reported missing since September 27th. Prior to the war, Private Scott was a tailor in the employment of Messrs Rowan and Boreland, and the son of the showmaker in Newton Stewart.