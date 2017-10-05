Young farmers miss out at Mr and Miss show

Machars Young Farmer’s Club members Andrew Hunter-Blair (Chariman), James Vance (Vice Chairman) and Sarah Walker (Secretary) competed in Dumfries and Galloway’s Mr and Miss Competition on Saturday 30th September at Castle Douglas Town Hall.

The judges were Ian Burgoyne, Heather Wildman and Jennifer Picken. Mr Young Farmer was Ben McClymont, second John Austin, third, Fraser Kennedy.

Miss Young Farmer was Caroline Aitken, second Sarah McWill, third Rebecca MacTaggart. Member of the year was Ben McClymont. Unfortunately Machars were unplaced but had a great evening.