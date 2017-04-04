Young Farmers host new members night

On Friday 31st March, Machars Young Farmers held their New Members and Social Night at Kirkinner Hall.

A club spokesperson said: “It was great to see a good mix of both old and new faces, all who enjoyed a variety of games including ‘Human Hungry Hippos’, an Eating Competition and the infamous ‘Waft the Fish’ game.

The evening highlighted how flexible Machars Young Farmers are while playing the ‘Cereal Box’ game, as many were able to lift just thin piece of card from the ground!

“Our next event will be a Sports Night on Wednesday 12th April at Bladnoch Park, 7.30-9.30pm, it would be great to see you all again there.”