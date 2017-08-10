Young Farmers have a busy show season

Machars Young Farmers have had a very busy week recently with a demonstration and two agricultural show to attend.

On Monday, July 31, Mr Gavin Redpath very kindly came along to Grange of Cree Farm to give club members a dairy dressing demonstration.

The young farmers attending said it was a really interesting night and they all learnt a lot!

Then it was onto Wigtown Show on the Wednesday. The ‘slightly’ wet show didn’t dampen their spirits at night with over 600 people through the door for the young famers show dance. Then last Saturday they were off to Dumfries Show.

Well done to the Machars Young Farmers handicrafts girls - Emily Nash, Rose Nash, Charlotte Nash and Robyn Wallace - for their amazing display at the show.

Marchars Young Farmers programme for the rest of the year includes dairy stockjudging at Broughton Mains from 7.30pm on Friday, September 1; a charity ‘take me out’ evening at Newton Stewart Market from 7pm on Saturday, September 2; beef stock judging at Broughton Skeog on Saturday September 16 from 7pm and the Annual Root Show in Wigtown County Buildings, on Saturday, October 7.

For more information about joining Machars Young Farmers, please contact Sarah Walker on 07717 455249.