Wounded, disorientated and missing

The Galloway Gazette, August 25th, 1917

The family of Private A McGiverin, from Albert Street, Newton Stewart, received news that he was injured and had gone missing during the Battle of Ypres.

Private McGiverin was serving with the Highland Light Infantry in August 1917.

An officer in his company wrote to his parents to say that he saw Private McGiverin during the attack and that he had been wounded in the head but someone had bandaged it and their was trying to find his way back to the old frontline and safety. But he never turned up at the dressing station.

Another soldier in the company told the officer he saw McGiverin wander right up to a German post and it was more than probable that he was taken prisoner by the Germans.

Prior to the war starting the soldier was working as a baker in Newton Stewart with Messrs W Brown & Co.

Gunner Adam Horner, Royal Garrison Artillery, was killed on August 1st, at the Third Battle of Ypres. He lived with his wife in High Vennel, Wigtown. He was 37 years old and before the war was employed as a gamekeeper.

John Robb from Sorbie was in hospital in Salonika with a gunshot wound to his arm. His brother James had been wounded in the foot and was in hospital in York. Three different Robb sons had been since the war started.