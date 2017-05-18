Will Aid scheme helps Newton Stewart Museum

Newton Stewart solicitors McCormick & Nicholson ran another successful ‘Willing to Help’ scheme this year, after asking their clients if they were Willing to Help.

Under the scheme, they invited clients to make a Will with them and instead of charging a fee the clients were asked to make a donation to a local charity or cause. This year’s scheme was in favour of Newton Stewart Museum.

A spokesperson for the solicitors said: “Staff at McCormick & Nicholson are now delighted to report that, thanks to the generosity of their clients, they have raised £3,600 in aid of Newton Stewart Museum. This donation will help towards the running of the Museum in providing a great place of interest to visit both for locals and visitors alike. Thank you to all our clients who contributed to such a worthy cause.”

Details of the opening times and prices for the Museum are as follows:

March 31 to June 30: 2pm - 5pm

July 1 - September 16: 10.30am - 5pm

September 18 to October 31: 2pm - 5pm

The last admission time is 4.30pm. Any other admission by appointment. For appointments please call 01671 401048.

Admission to the museum cost £3 for an adult and 50p for a child. Children under the age of 5 go free. Season and family tickets are also available.