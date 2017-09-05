Search

Wigtown Flower Show results 2017

Wigtown Flower Show Trophy Winners.
Wigtown Flower Show Trophy Winners.

There was a fine display of flowers, vegetables, home produce and crafts on display over the weekend at the annual Wigtown Flower Show.

Results:

Trophy winners 2017:

Most Points in Open Veg: Freddie Cannon

Hugh Morton Trophy (Best Exhibit in Open Vegetables): Freddie Cannon

Jas. McQuaker Trophy (Winner of 3 Vases Dahlias): Freddie cannon

Charlie McQuaker Trophy (Best Exhibit in Dahlia Classes): Freddie Cannon

Cannon Trophy (Best Collection of Vegetables): Freddie Cannon

R.D. Watson Trophy (Best Vegetable exhibit in Open Section): Mike Spernagel

Rintoul Trophy (Best Exhibit in Pot Plants): Evelyn Thomson

Sanny Lees Trophy (Best Vase Chrysanthemums in Open Section): Davie McWhirter

Mitchell Trophy (Best 2 Vases Chrysanthemums in Open Section): Davie McWhirter

McWilliam Rosebowl (Most points in Rose Section): Hugh McWilliam

Sam Gulline Trophy (Best exhibit in Rose Section): Hugh McWilliam

Society Special Prize (Best Gladioli/sweet peas/carnation/pansies/violas); Hugh McWilliam

Jas. Millar Trophy (Best Cut Flower Exhibit in classes 65-75): Hugh McWilliam

Lady White Trophy (Best exhibit in Herbaceous/Annuals/Shrubs): Freddie Cannon

James Clark Trophy (Best Vase or Board in Open Cut Flowers): Davie McWhirter

T.M.Boyd Trophy (Most Points in Open Section): Freddie Cannon

Drew McMurray Cup (Best Vegetable exhibit in Confined Section): Marie Atcheson

Miss James Trophy (Best Cut Flower exhibit in Confined Section): Val Spernagel

Society Special Prize (Most Points in Confined Section): Fay Webb

Ian McCreath Trophy (Best Exhibit in Egg Classes): Fay Webb

Smith Rosebowl (Most Points in Floral Arrangement): Carol Whyte & Pauline Todd

Society Trophy (Most Points in Baking Section): Rosie Maxwell

Society Special Prize (Best Exhibit in Plain Baking): May McColm

Society Special Prize (Best Exhibit in Sweet Baking): Maureen McDowall

Bell Trophy (Most Points in Arts & Crafts): Shall Gray

Society Special Prize (Best Exhibit in Sewing): Caroline McClean

VEGETABLES

Collection of Veg: 1st F Cannon, 2nd M Acheson, 3rd F Webb

4 potatoes, oval or round, white: 2nd M Atcheson, 3rd M Atcheson

4 potatoes, kidney, white: 2nd F Webb, 3rd M Atcheson

4 potatoes, oval or round, coloured: 1st M Atcheson, 2nd M atcheson, 3rd F Webb

4 Onions – quality: 2 F Webb

3 Leeks : 1st F Cannon, 2nd F Cannon, 3rd F Cannon

3 Pot Leeks: 1st M Atcheson, 2nd F Cannon, 3rd P Hill

Carrots, long or intermediate: 1st M Atcheson, 2nd F Webb, 3rd M Atcheson

3 Carrots- stump rooted : 2nd F Webb

3 Parsnips: 3rd F Webb

3 Beetroot – round: 1st F Cannon, 2nd F Cannon

3 Beetroot, long or intermediate: 1st M Atcheson, 2nd M Atcheson

4 Tomatoes: 1st F Cannon , 2nd F Cannon, 3rd F Cannon

1 Vegetable Marrow quality: 1st W MacDonald, 2nd M Atcheson, 3rd M Atcheson

6 Pods Peas: 1st M Spernagel, 2nd V Spernagel, 3rd F Cannon

6 Pods Broad Beans: 3rd F Webb

6 Pods French Bean: 1st F Cannon, 2nd M Atcheson, 3rd M Atcheson

6 Runner Beans: 1st F Webb, 2nd M Spernagel, 3rd M Cannon

1 Cucumber: 1st M Atcheson, 2nd F Cannon, 3rd F Cannon

2 Heads Celery: 1st F Cannon, 2nd F Cannon, 3rd M Atcheson

3 Courgettes: 1st M Spernagel, 2nd M Atcheson, 3rd F Webb

Pot Parsley (1 Root): 1st F Webb, 2nd M Atcheson

Any other veg: 1st F Cannon, 2nd M Atcheson, 3rd M Atcheson

FRUIT

4 Apples Eating: 1st M McDowall, 2nd M Spernagel, 3rd F Cannon

4 Apples Cooking: 1st , 2nd F Cannon, 3rd M Atcheson

4 Any Other fruit: 1st M McDowall, 2nd F Webb, 3rd F Cannon

EGGS

4 Hen Eggs Brown: 1st F Webb, 2nd N McCreath, 3rd F Webb

4 Eggs any Variety: 1st N McCreath

Housewives Basket: 1st F Webb, 2nd M Atcheson

POT PLANTS

Pelargonium or Geranium in flower: 1st E Thomson

Fuchsia, single or double: 1st E Thomson, 2nd S Cannon

1 Cactus: 1st F Webb, 2nd S Cannon, 3rd S Gray

Succulent Plant: 1st F Webb

Any other Pot Plant in Bloom, not classified: 1st S Cannon, 2nd F Webb, 3rd F Webb

1 Specimen Begonia, any no. stems and shoots: 1st E Thomson

DAHLIAS

3 Vases, 3 blooms in each, Distinct variety each vase: 1st F Cannon,

1 Vase, 3 blooms Decorative, Medium: 1st F Cannon

1 Vase, 3 blooms Decorative, Small: 1st F Cannon, 2nd F cannon

1 Vase, 3 blooms, Cactus or Semi-cactus, Medium: 1st F Cannon

1 Vase, 3 blooms, Cactus or Semi-cactus, Small: 1st F Cannon

1 Vase, 6 blooms, Pom-pom: 1st F Cannon, 2nd F cannon

1 Vase, 5 blooms, any other variety: 1st R Farley, 2nd F Cannon, 3rd R Farley

Single Bloom, Medium, Decorative, Cactus or semi Cactus: 1st F Cannon, 2nd F Cannon

1 Vase 3 blooms Miniature Bell: 1st R Farley, 2nd F Cannon

1 Vase 5 blooms Miniature Bell: 1st R Farley, 2nd R Farley, 3rd F Cannon

CRYSANTHEMUMS

2 Vases, 3 blooms of any variety: 1st D McWhirter

1 Vase, 5 blooms: 1st D McWhirter

1 Vase, 5 stems, any variety, spray Chrysanthemums Exhibition: 1st D Hunter

1 Vase, 5 stems, any variety, spray Chrysanthemums Natural: 1st D Hunter, 2nd F Cannon

ROSES

6 Blooms on Board at least 3 varieties: 1st H McWilliam

1 Vase, 3 Blooms: 1st H McWilliam

Single Bloom: 1st H McWilliam, 2nd N McKeand

GLADIOLI, SWEET PEAS, CARNATIONS, PANSIES AND VIOLAS

1 Vase Gladioli, 2 spikes: 1st H McWilliam, 2nd H McWilliam, 3rd H McWilliam

1 Vase Gladiolus, 1 Spike: 1st H McWilliam, 2nd H McWilliam, 3rd H McWilliam

1 Vase Sweet Peas, 6 spikes, one variety: 1st A Hedley, 2nd A Hedley, 3rd M Atcheson

1 Vase Sweet Peas, 12 spikes mixed: 1st A Hedley, 2nd A Hedley

HERBACEOUS, ANNUALS AND SHRUBS

Herbaceous, 1 Vase, mixed: 1st F Cannon

1 Vase Mixed Flowers cut from open border: 1st N McKeand

1 Vase Flowering Shrub, named: 1st E Thomson, 2nd L McLaughlin

CONFINED – VEGETABLES

3 Carrots: 1st E Thomson, 2nd F Webb, 3rd M Atcheson

4 Potatoes: 1st e Thomson, 2nd M Atcheson, 3rd F Webb

4 Onions from sets: 1st F Webb

3 Beetroot: 1st M Atcheson

Truss Tomatoes: 1st M Atcheson, 2nd F Webb

Miscellaneous Novelty or Unusual Variety: 1st F Webb, 2nd M Atcheson, 3rd E Thomson

CONFINED – CUT FLOWERS

1 Vase Dahlias, 5 blooms any variety: 1st V Spernagel, 2nd M Spernagel, 3rd F Webb

1 Vase Herbaceous flowers mixed: 1st L McLaughlin, 2nd F Cannon

1 Vase Sweet Peas, 6 spikes: 1st L McLaughlin, 2nd F Webb

FLOWER ARRANGEMENT

Safari: 1st C Whyte

Mountaineering: 1st P Todd, 2nd C Whyte, 3rd P Plunkett

Painting: 1st P Todd, 2nd P Plunkett, 3rd C Whyte

Fruit Picking: 1st C Whyte, 2nd P Todd, 3rd P Plunkett

Action holiday: 1st P Todd, 2nd C Whyte, 3rd P Plunkett

INDUSTRIAL - BAKING

3 Oven Scones: 1st M McColm, 2nd M McDowall, 3rd R Maxwell

2 Sweet Girdle Scones: 1st M McDowall, 2nd R Maxwell

3 Potato scones: 1st M McDowall, 2nd M McColm, 3rd R Maxwell

2 pancakes, 2 crumpets: 1st M McColm, 2nd K McGinn, 3rd M McDowall

Loaf: 1st F Webb, 2nd R Maxwell

Carrot Cake: 1st M McDowall, 2nd M McColm, 3rd R Maxwell

Marmalade cake: 1st P Hill, 2nd M McColm, 3rd M McDowall 4 Biscuits one variety: 1st R Maxwell, 2nd M McColm, 3rd P Hill

Tray Bake, 4 pieces, 1 variety, baked: 1st R Maxwell, 2nd M McDowall, 3rd P Hill

Egg Sponge Sandwich unfilled: 1st R Maxwell, 2nd N McKeand

Single Chocolate sponge, decorated: 1st K McMiken, 2nd R Maxwell, 3rd E Thomson

3 Bakewell Tarts: 1st R Maxwell, 2nd P Hill, 3rd F Webb

Fruit Loaf - not yeast: 1st M McDowall, 2nd M McColm, 3rd K McGinn

Sultana and Cherry Cake: 1st R Maxwell, 2nd M McColm, 3rd M Cannon

Treacle Gingerbread, melted method: 1st M McColm, 2nd M McDowall, 3rd J McGaw

Lemon Drizzle Cake: 1st R Maxwell, 2nd M McDowall, 3rd M McColm

INDUSTRIAL – ARTS AND CRAFTS

Child garment knitted to fit up to age 12: 1st N McCreath, 2nd R Maxwell, 3rd M Sharp

Baby blanket: 1st M Sharp, 2nd K McGinn, 3rd C Sawden

Best use of 50gms yarn: 1st N McCreath, 2nd F Webb, 3rd N McKeand

Knitted beany hat: 1st R Maxwell, 2nd R Maxwell, 3rd L Tait

Any novelty knit: 1st A Corkish, 2nd R Maxwell, 3rd R Maxwell

Dressed Doll: 1st F Webb

Embroidered Article thread: 1st N McCreath, 2nd F Webb

Linus quilt any size: 1st B Jones, 2nd J Rhind, 3rd B Jones

Patchwork article not quilt: 1st J Rhind, 2nd J Rhind, 3rd B Jones

Handmade Bookmark: 1st S Gray, 2nd M Gray, 3rd S Gray

Greetings card not computer generated: 1st C Wilson, 2nd C Wilson, 3rd S Gray

Article in bead work: 1st P Atkinson, 2nd P Atkinson, 3rd P Atkinson

Article in Cross Stitch: 1st C Wilson

Painting – Acrylics: 1st H McMiken, 2nd S Gray, 3rd S Gray

Painting – water colour: 1st S Gray, 2nd P Plunkett, 3rd S Gray

Painting –any other Medium: 1st S Gray, 2nd S Gray, 3rd H McMiken

Any other article sewn: 1st A McLean, 2nd F Kerr, 3rd N McKeand

Any other article knitted up to 4 ply: 1st M Sharp, 2nd S Grimes, 3rd M McColm

Any other article knitted double knitting upwards: 1st R Maxwell, 2nd N McCreath , 3rd N McCreath

Gift Class – Twiddle Muff: 1st A Corkish, 2nd F Webb, 3rd N McCreath

Any other craft article: 1st I Cochrane, 2nd C Wilson

INDUSTRIAL - MISCELLANEOUS

Raspberry Jam: 1st B McGowan, 2nd M Sharp, 3rd J McGaw

Strawberry Jam: 1st B McGowan, 2nd M sharp, 3rd R Maxwell

Rhubarb and Ginger Jam: 1st B McGowan, 2nd P Hill, 3rd R Maxwell

Blackcurrant Jam: 1st E Thomson, 2nd R Maxwell, 3rd B McGowan

Lemon Curd: 1st J Gray, 2nd E Thomson, 3rd B McGowan

Jar of chutney: 1st B McGowan, 2nd R Maxwell, 3rd M Sharp

Wedge Quiche: 1st B McGowan, 2nd N McKeand, 3rd R Maxwell

2 Stuffed tomatoes: 1st B McGowan, 2nd R Maxwell, 3rd F Webb

Individual Open Fruit Tart: 1st B McGowan, 2nd F Webb, 3rd N McKeand

8 pieces coconut ice: 1st R Maxwell, 2nd P Hill, 3rd F Webb

Homemade Fruit drink: 1st B McGowan, 2nd F Webb

Alcoholic drink: 1st N McKeand, 2nd M Sharp, 3rd B McGowan

PHOTOGRAPHY

Favourite Portrait: 1st H McMiken, 2nd F Kerr, 3rd S Gray

Food: 1st R Sheard, 2nd H McMiken, 3rd S Gray

Subject of choice – colour: 1st H McMiken, 2nd F Kerr, 3rd K Atcheson

Dumfries and Galloway Lighthouse: 1st S Gray, 2nd S Gray, 3rd H McMiken

Subject of choice 14 years and under: 1st J Gray, 2nd K McMiken, 3rd K McMiken

CHILDRENS SECTION - SCHOOLS

Pre nursery – Sponge painting: 1st Bronwyn Kennedy, 2nd Morgan Hopkinson, 3rd Cadie Bodle, 4th Ted Zybert, 5th Kacie Hughan

Nursery – Animal from paper plate: 1st Leyla Akarsil, 2nd Angus McNeill, 3rd Milly McNeill, 4th Laughlin Baird, 5th Logan Baillie

P1/2 Sign for your bedroom: 1st Daisy Reynolds, 2nd Sarah-Louise Adams, 3rd Hollie Bysouth Sloan, 4th Naoise Robinson, 5th Jacob Burton

P3/4 Jewellery from handmade beads: 1st Archie Hill, 2nd Finlay K, 3rd Holly-Marie Marshall, 4th Kadie Kennedy, 5th Lucas Cluckie

P5 Musical Instrument: 1st Aurthur Hill, 2nd Ruby Ellis, 3rd Sophie Diognoon, 4th Charley Service, 5th Kacie Turner

P6 Space scene collage: 1st Ramsay Milven, 2nd Molly Bodle Lawson, 3rd Skye Wallace, 4th Lee McWilliam, 5th Ruby McCornick

P7 watercolour landscape: 1st Ross Curran, 2nd Ellie Curran, 3rd Ella Simpson, 4th Georgie Barr, 5th Leah Wardell

Whole School – write and illustrate a short children’s book: 1st Kirkinner, 2nd Kircowan, 3rd Wigtown

CHILDRENS SECTION – OPEN

Age 5 - 7

A collage of an underwater scene: 1st Emma Atcheson, 2nd Niamh Heron, 3rd Iona Cochrane, 4th Andre Cochrane, 5th Abbie (Wigtown Rainbows)

Drawing of favourite sport: 1st Emma Atcheson, 2nd Iona Cochrane, 3rd Niamh Heron, 4th Sarah-Louise Adams, 5th Holly-Marie Marshall

Age 8 - 10

Illustrate the poem “The Swing”: 1st Sophie Dickinson, 2nd Ramsay Milven, 3rd Katie McMiken, 4th Gemma Maria Burton, 5th Kendra McCleary

A model Bridge: 1st Ramsay Milven, 2nd Grace Morris, 3rd J Thomson, 4th Elouise Kitson, 5th Natasha Kitson

Age 11 - 16

A Dark Sky Park Poster: 1st Jonty Gray, 2nd Rory McMiken, 3rd Millie Gray

A wearable item of clothing: 1st Abby Gray, 2nd Jonty Gray, 3rd Rory McMiken

Open to all

Design a community garden: 1st Ramsay Milven, 2nd Rory McMiken, 3rd Niamh Heron, 4th Iona Cochrane, 5th Jonty Gray