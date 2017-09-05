Wigtown Flower Show results 2017

There was a fine display of flowers, vegetables, home produce and crafts on display over the weekend at the annual Wigtown Flower Show.
Results:
Trophy winners 2017:
Most Points in Open Veg: Freddie Cannon
Hugh Morton Trophy (Best Exhibit in Open Vegetables): Freddie Cannon
Jas. McQuaker Trophy (Winner of 3 Vases Dahlias): Freddie cannon
Charlie McQuaker Trophy (Best Exhibit in Dahlia Classes): Freddie Cannon
Cannon Trophy (Best Collection of Vegetables): Freddie Cannon
R.D. Watson Trophy (Best Vegetable exhibit in Open Section): Mike Spernagel
Rintoul Trophy (Best Exhibit in Pot Plants): Evelyn Thomson
Sanny Lees Trophy (Best Vase Chrysanthemums in Open Section): Davie McWhirter
Mitchell Trophy (Best 2 Vases Chrysanthemums in Open Section): Davie McWhirter
McWilliam Rosebowl (Most points in Rose Section): Hugh McWilliam
Sam Gulline Trophy (Best exhibit in Rose Section): Hugh McWilliam
Society Special Prize (Best Gladioli/sweet peas/carnation/pansies/violas); Hugh McWilliam
Jas. Millar Trophy (Best Cut Flower Exhibit in classes 65-75): Hugh McWilliam
Lady White Trophy (Best exhibit in Herbaceous/Annuals/Shrubs): Freddie Cannon
James Clark Trophy (Best Vase or Board in Open Cut Flowers): Davie McWhirter
T.M.Boyd Trophy (Most Points in Open Section): Freddie Cannon
Drew McMurray Cup (Best Vegetable exhibit in Confined Section): Marie Atcheson
Miss James Trophy (Best Cut Flower exhibit in Confined Section): Val Spernagel
Society Special Prize (Most Points in Confined Section): Fay Webb
Ian McCreath Trophy (Best Exhibit in Egg Classes): Fay Webb
Smith Rosebowl (Most Points in Floral Arrangement): Carol Whyte & Pauline Todd
Society Trophy (Most Points in Baking Section): Rosie Maxwell
Society Special Prize (Best Exhibit in Plain Baking): May McColm
Society Special Prize (Best Exhibit in Sweet Baking): Maureen McDowall
Bell Trophy (Most Points in Arts & Crafts): Shall Gray
Society Special Prize (Best Exhibit in Sewing): Caroline McClean
VEGETABLES
Collection of Veg: 1st F Cannon, 2nd M Acheson, 3rd F Webb
4 potatoes, oval or round, white: 2nd M Atcheson, 3rd M Atcheson
4 potatoes, kidney, white: 2nd F Webb, 3rd M Atcheson
4 potatoes, oval or round, coloured: 1st M Atcheson, 2nd M atcheson, 3rd F Webb
4 Onions – quality: 2 F Webb
3 Leeks : 1st F Cannon, 2nd F Cannon, 3rd F Cannon
3 Pot Leeks: 1st M Atcheson, 2nd F Cannon, 3rd P Hill
Carrots, long or intermediate: 1st M Atcheson, 2nd F Webb, 3rd M Atcheson
3 Carrots- stump rooted : 2nd F Webb
3 Parsnips: 3rd F Webb
3 Beetroot – round: 1st F Cannon, 2nd F Cannon
3 Beetroot, long or intermediate: 1st M Atcheson, 2nd M Atcheson
4 Tomatoes: 1st F Cannon , 2nd F Cannon, 3rd F Cannon
1 Vegetable Marrow quality: 1st W MacDonald, 2nd M Atcheson, 3rd M Atcheson
6 Pods Peas: 1st M Spernagel, 2nd V Spernagel, 3rd F Cannon
6 Pods Broad Beans: 3rd F Webb
6 Pods French Bean: 1st F Cannon, 2nd M Atcheson, 3rd M Atcheson
6 Runner Beans: 1st F Webb, 2nd M Spernagel, 3rd M Cannon
1 Cucumber: 1st M Atcheson, 2nd F Cannon, 3rd F Cannon
2 Heads Celery: 1st F Cannon, 2nd F Cannon, 3rd M Atcheson
3 Courgettes: 1st M Spernagel, 2nd M Atcheson, 3rd F Webb
Pot Parsley (1 Root): 1st F Webb, 2nd M Atcheson
Any other veg: 1st F Cannon, 2nd M Atcheson, 3rd M Atcheson
FRUIT
4 Apples Eating: 1st M McDowall, 2nd M Spernagel, 3rd F Cannon
4 Apples Cooking: 1st , 2nd F Cannon, 3rd M Atcheson
4 Any Other fruit: 1st M McDowall, 2nd F Webb, 3rd F Cannon
EGGS
4 Hen Eggs Brown: 1st F Webb, 2nd N McCreath, 3rd F Webb
4 Eggs any Variety: 1st N McCreath
Housewives Basket: 1st F Webb, 2nd M Atcheson
POT PLANTS
Pelargonium or Geranium in flower: 1st E Thomson
Fuchsia, single or double: 1st E Thomson, 2nd S Cannon
1 Cactus: 1st F Webb, 2nd S Cannon, 3rd S Gray
Succulent Plant: 1st F Webb
Any other Pot Plant in Bloom, not classified: 1st S Cannon, 2nd F Webb, 3rd F Webb
1 Specimen Begonia, any no. stems and shoots: 1st E Thomson
DAHLIAS
3 Vases, 3 blooms in each, Distinct variety each vase: 1st F Cannon,
1 Vase, 3 blooms Decorative, Medium: 1st F Cannon
1 Vase, 3 blooms Decorative, Small: 1st F Cannon, 2nd F cannon
1 Vase, 3 blooms, Cactus or Semi-cactus, Medium: 1st F Cannon
1 Vase, 3 blooms, Cactus or Semi-cactus, Small: 1st F Cannon
1 Vase, 6 blooms, Pom-pom: 1st F Cannon, 2nd F cannon
1 Vase, 5 blooms, any other variety: 1st R Farley, 2nd F Cannon, 3rd R Farley
Single Bloom, Medium, Decorative, Cactus or semi Cactus: 1st F Cannon, 2nd F Cannon
1 Vase 3 blooms Miniature Bell: 1st R Farley, 2nd F Cannon
1 Vase 5 blooms Miniature Bell: 1st R Farley, 2nd R Farley, 3rd F Cannon
CRYSANTHEMUMS
2 Vases, 3 blooms of any variety: 1st D McWhirter
1 Vase, 5 blooms: 1st D McWhirter
1 Vase, 5 stems, any variety, spray Chrysanthemums Exhibition: 1st D Hunter
1 Vase, 5 stems, any variety, spray Chrysanthemums Natural: 1st D Hunter, 2nd F Cannon
ROSES
6 Blooms on Board at least 3 varieties: 1st H McWilliam
1 Vase, 3 Blooms: 1st H McWilliam
Single Bloom: 1st H McWilliam, 2nd N McKeand
GLADIOLI, SWEET PEAS, CARNATIONS, PANSIES AND VIOLAS
1 Vase Gladioli, 2 spikes: 1st H McWilliam, 2nd H McWilliam, 3rd H McWilliam
1 Vase Gladiolus, 1 Spike: 1st H McWilliam, 2nd H McWilliam, 3rd H McWilliam
1 Vase Sweet Peas, 6 spikes, one variety: 1st A Hedley, 2nd A Hedley, 3rd M Atcheson
1 Vase Sweet Peas, 12 spikes mixed: 1st A Hedley, 2nd A Hedley
HERBACEOUS, ANNUALS AND SHRUBS
Herbaceous, 1 Vase, mixed: 1st F Cannon
1 Vase Mixed Flowers cut from open border: 1st N McKeand
1 Vase Flowering Shrub, named: 1st E Thomson, 2nd L McLaughlin
CONFINED – VEGETABLES
3 Carrots: 1st E Thomson, 2nd F Webb, 3rd M Atcheson
4 Potatoes: 1st e Thomson, 2nd M Atcheson, 3rd F Webb
4 Onions from sets: 1st F Webb
3 Beetroot: 1st M Atcheson
Truss Tomatoes: 1st M Atcheson, 2nd F Webb
Miscellaneous Novelty or Unusual Variety: 1st F Webb, 2nd M Atcheson, 3rd E Thomson
CONFINED – CUT FLOWERS
1 Vase Dahlias, 5 blooms any variety: 1st V Spernagel, 2nd M Spernagel, 3rd F Webb
1 Vase Herbaceous flowers mixed: 1st L McLaughlin, 2nd F Cannon
1 Vase Sweet Peas, 6 spikes: 1st L McLaughlin, 2nd F Webb
FLOWER ARRANGEMENT
Safari: 1st C Whyte
Mountaineering: 1st P Todd, 2nd C Whyte, 3rd P Plunkett
Painting: 1st P Todd, 2nd P Plunkett, 3rd C Whyte
Fruit Picking: 1st C Whyte, 2nd P Todd, 3rd P Plunkett
Action holiday: 1st P Todd, 2nd C Whyte, 3rd P Plunkett
INDUSTRIAL - BAKING
3 Oven Scones: 1st M McColm, 2nd M McDowall, 3rd R Maxwell
2 Sweet Girdle Scones: 1st M McDowall, 2nd R Maxwell
3 Potato scones: 1st M McDowall, 2nd M McColm, 3rd R Maxwell
2 pancakes, 2 crumpets: 1st M McColm, 2nd K McGinn, 3rd M McDowall
Loaf: 1st F Webb, 2nd R Maxwell
Carrot Cake: 1st M McDowall, 2nd M McColm, 3rd R Maxwell
Marmalade cake: 1st P Hill, 2nd M McColm, 3rd M McDowall 4 Biscuits one variety: 1st R Maxwell, 2nd M McColm, 3rd P Hill
Tray Bake, 4 pieces, 1 variety, baked: 1st R Maxwell, 2nd M McDowall, 3rd P Hill
Egg Sponge Sandwich unfilled: 1st R Maxwell, 2nd N McKeand
Single Chocolate sponge, decorated: 1st K McMiken, 2nd R Maxwell, 3rd E Thomson
3 Bakewell Tarts: 1st R Maxwell, 2nd P Hill, 3rd F Webb
Fruit Loaf - not yeast: 1st M McDowall, 2nd M McColm, 3rd K McGinn
Sultana and Cherry Cake: 1st R Maxwell, 2nd M McColm, 3rd M Cannon
Treacle Gingerbread, melted method: 1st M McColm, 2nd M McDowall, 3rd J McGaw
Lemon Drizzle Cake: 1st R Maxwell, 2nd M McDowall, 3rd M McColm
INDUSTRIAL – ARTS AND CRAFTS
Child garment knitted to fit up to age 12: 1st N McCreath, 2nd R Maxwell, 3rd M Sharp
Baby blanket: 1st M Sharp, 2nd K McGinn, 3rd C Sawden
Best use of 50gms yarn: 1st N McCreath, 2nd F Webb, 3rd N McKeand
Knitted beany hat: 1st R Maxwell, 2nd R Maxwell, 3rd L Tait
Any novelty knit: 1st A Corkish, 2nd R Maxwell, 3rd R Maxwell
Dressed Doll: 1st F Webb
Embroidered Article thread: 1st N McCreath, 2nd F Webb
Linus quilt any size: 1st B Jones, 2nd J Rhind, 3rd B Jones
Patchwork article not quilt: 1st J Rhind, 2nd J Rhind, 3rd B Jones
Handmade Bookmark: 1st S Gray, 2nd M Gray, 3rd S Gray
Greetings card not computer generated: 1st C Wilson, 2nd C Wilson, 3rd S Gray
Article in bead work: 1st P Atkinson, 2nd P Atkinson, 3rd P Atkinson
Article in Cross Stitch: 1st C Wilson
Painting – Acrylics: 1st H McMiken, 2nd S Gray, 3rd S Gray
Painting – water colour: 1st S Gray, 2nd P Plunkett, 3rd S Gray
Painting –any other Medium: 1st S Gray, 2nd S Gray, 3rd H McMiken
Any other article sewn: 1st A McLean, 2nd F Kerr, 3rd N McKeand
Any other article knitted up to 4 ply: 1st M Sharp, 2nd S Grimes, 3rd M McColm
Any other article knitted double knitting upwards: 1st R Maxwell, 2nd N McCreath , 3rd N McCreath
Gift Class – Twiddle Muff: 1st A Corkish, 2nd F Webb, 3rd N McCreath
Any other craft article: 1st I Cochrane, 2nd C Wilson
INDUSTRIAL - MISCELLANEOUS
Raspberry Jam: 1st B McGowan, 2nd M Sharp, 3rd J McGaw
Strawberry Jam: 1st B McGowan, 2nd M sharp, 3rd R Maxwell
Rhubarb and Ginger Jam: 1st B McGowan, 2nd P Hill, 3rd R Maxwell
Blackcurrant Jam: 1st E Thomson, 2nd R Maxwell, 3rd B McGowan
Lemon Curd: 1st J Gray, 2nd E Thomson, 3rd B McGowan
Jar of chutney: 1st B McGowan, 2nd R Maxwell, 3rd M Sharp
Wedge Quiche: 1st B McGowan, 2nd N McKeand, 3rd R Maxwell
2 Stuffed tomatoes: 1st B McGowan, 2nd R Maxwell, 3rd F Webb
Individual Open Fruit Tart: 1st B McGowan, 2nd F Webb, 3rd N McKeand
8 pieces coconut ice: 1st R Maxwell, 2nd P Hill, 3rd F Webb
Homemade Fruit drink: 1st B McGowan, 2nd F Webb
Alcoholic drink: 1st N McKeand, 2nd M Sharp, 3rd B McGowan
PHOTOGRAPHY
Favourite Portrait: 1st H McMiken, 2nd F Kerr, 3rd S Gray
Food: 1st R Sheard, 2nd H McMiken, 3rd S Gray
Subject of choice – colour: 1st H McMiken, 2nd F Kerr, 3rd K Atcheson
Dumfries and Galloway Lighthouse: 1st S Gray, 2nd S Gray, 3rd H McMiken
Subject of choice 14 years and under: 1st J Gray, 2nd K McMiken, 3rd K McMiken
CHILDRENS SECTION - SCHOOLS
Pre nursery – Sponge painting: 1st Bronwyn Kennedy, 2nd Morgan Hopkinson, 3rd Cadie Bodle, 4th Ted Zybert, 5th Kacie Hughan
Nursery – Animal from paper plate: 1st Leyla Akarsil, 2nd Angus McNeill, 3rd Milly McNeill, 4th Laughlin Baird, 5th Logan Baillie
P1/2 Sign for your bedroom: 1st Daisy Reynolds, 2nd Sarah-Louise Adams, 3rd Hollie Bysouth Sloan, 4th Naoise Robinson, 5th Jacob Burton
P3/4 Jewellery from handmade beads: 1st Archie Hill, 2nd Finlay K, 3rd Holly-Marie Marshall, 4th Kadie Kennedy, 5th Lucas Cluckie
P5 Musical Instrument: 1st Aurthur Hill, 2nd Ruby Ellis, 3rd Sophie Diognoon, 4th Charley Service, 5th Kacie Turner
P6 Space scene collage: 1st Ramsay Milven, 2nd Molly Bodle Lawson, 3rd Skye Wallace, 4th Lee McWilliam, 5th Ruby McCornick
P7 watercolour landscape: 1st Ross Curran, 2nd Ellie Curran, 3rd Ella Simpson, 4th Georgie Barr, 5th Leah Wardell
Whole School – write and illustrate a short children’s book: 1st Kirkinner, 2nd Kircowan, 3rd Wigtown
CHILDRENS SECTION – OPEN
Age 5 - 7
A collage of an underwater scene: 1st Emma Atcheson, 2nd Niamh Heron, 3rd Iona Cochrane, 4th Andre Cochrane, 5th Abbie (Wigtown Rainbows)
Drawing of favourite sport: 1st Emma Atcheson, 2nd Iona Cochrane, 3rd Niamh Heron, 4th Sarah-Louise Adams, 5th Holly-Marie Marshall
Age 8 - 10
Illustrate the poem “The Swing”: 1st Sophie Dickinson, 2nd Ramsay Milven, 3rd Katie McMiken, 4th Gemma Maria Burton, 5th Kendra McCleary
A model Bridge: 1st Ramsay Milven, 2nd Grace Morris, 3rd J Thomson, 4th Elouise Kitson, 5th Natasha Kitson
Age 11 - 16
A Dark Sky Park Poster: 1st Jonty Gray, 2nd Rory McMiken, 3rd Millie Gray
A wearable item of clothing: 1st Abby Gray, 2nd Jonty Gray, 3rd Rory McMiken
Open to all
Design a community garden: 1st Ramsay Milven, 2nd Rory McMiken, 3rd Niamh Heron, 4th Iona Cochrane, 5th Jonty Gray
