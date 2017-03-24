Whithorn seaman survives being torpedoed at sea

The Galloway Gazette looks back 100 yrears to the Great War.

The Galloway Gazette, April 14th, 1917

Leading Seaman Harry Weaver, a Royal Navy gunlayer, returned home on leave to his parents in the Isle of Whithorn. He was in much demand in the village having just come through a somewhat exciting experience, his ship having been torpedoed in the Irish Sea. Several of the men on board were killed by the explosion and the remainder were in open boats for 15 hours before being rescued. Harry was none the worse of his trying experience and expected to be back at sea shortly.

The family of Private W Hughes, Barsalloch, Newton Stewart, received official word that he had been admitted to hospital, suffering from gun-shot wounds to his left shoulder, but was progressing well.

Gatehouse was in mourning after new came through that a popular local man, 31-year-old Lance-Corporal Tom Muirhead, Machine Gun Corps, had been killed on 16th March, after being struck by a shell on the Somme front.

He had enlisted on 24th August 1914 and was among the first to join Kitchener’s Army from Gatehouse,

Before enlisting he was a gamekeeper on Cally Estate and lived at High Creoch.