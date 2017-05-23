Whithorn School Summer Fete

Whithorn Primary School Parent Council are holding their annual summer fete at the school on Saturday, June 17, and they want all Galloway Gazette readers to come along!

Some of the attractions on the date will be laser tag, archery and bubble football with the staff of the Galloway Activity Centre; a barbecue, baking stall, and the popular stocks when you get the chance to throw a wet sponge at a teacher!

There will also be a tug-o’-war organised by the fire brigade and the fire engine will be there if it’s free. There will be a bottle stall and a raffle and all the funds raised go to the Whithorn Primary School.

Garlieston Primary School will also be there with fun and games and a raffle for their school funds.

The fun starts at 12 noon and carries on until 3pm.