Whithorn School Fete this weekend!

Come to Whithorn Primary School Fete on Saturday 17th June, 12 noon till 3pm, free entry to a great afternoon of family fun.

All the classes from Whithorn School and nursery will have a table with games and sales. Galloway Activity Centre will be there with archery, lasertag and bubble football. There will be a bouncy castle and slide, beat the goalie, face painting and temporary tattoos. Scones, decorate a cupcake and tea and coffee but also a BBQ with burgers and Hazel Kirk making her delicious fresh pancakes straight off the girdle! Make your own fruit smoothie by pedalling a bicycle! The mobile youth centre ‘My Pod’ will be there with gaming, music, nail painting, sumo suits and arts and crafts; all free! As usual we’ll have a wonderful raffle, bottle stall, card games, guess sweeties in the jar, lucky dip and yummy baking stall but will also have a few sales tables this year too.

Whithorn Toddlers will be selling childrens’ clothes and the Whithorn Arts Group will be there. Garlieston Primary School will also be there raising money for their school funds. Our local fire brigade will have their fire engine and will challenge your team at tug of war! You could also get your photo taken with Mickey and Minnie Mouse who’ll pop by to visit! So please come along and have a wonderful day.