Whithorn Flower Show 2017 results

Whithorn and District Horticultural Society held their 65th annual Flower Show last weekend in the New Town Hall.

The show was opened and the Trophies presented on the Friday evening by Mrs Jennifer Brodie. Although the numbers were down on the year the hall was again filled with a great display of Vegetables, Flowers, Pot Plants, Cut Flowers, Baking, Arts & Crafts, and the Children’s Sections.

Results:

Open Vegetable Section

Collection of vegetables (6 kinds) - 1, Joe Proudlock

4 potatoes, oval or round, white - 1, J Proudlock; 2, Mick Strike; 3, John Lyons

4 potatoes, kidney, white - 1, J Proudlock

4 potatoes, oval or round, coloured - 1, J Proudlock; 2, J Lyons; 3, Bob Marr

4 potatoes, kidney, coloured - 1, J Proudlock; 2, J Lyons

9 potatoes, 3 distinct varieties - 1, J Proudlock

4 onions, quality - 1, J Proudlock; 2, M Strike

4 onions, heaviest - no entries

4 globe onion sets -1, 2 & 3, W McGinn

4 flat onion sets - 1, 2 & 3, W McGinn

6 shallots -1 & 2, W McGinn

6 shallots, pear-shaped -1 & 2, W McGinn

3 leeks, long - 1, Jimmy Murray; 2, Ian Park

1 leek, longest - 1 & 2, W McGinn

1 cauliflower - 1, Joe Proudlock; 2, W McGinn; 3, Audrey Ryan

3 carrots - 1 & 2, Steven Broll

6 tomatoes, with 1/2 stalk attached - 1, T Hutchison; 2, J Murray; 3, J Lyons

1 truss tomatoes, ripe -1 & 2, B Marr

3 beetroot - 1, G Glanville

1 vegetable marrow, quality -1 & 3, W McGinn; 2, I Park

3 courgettes -1, T Hutchison

6 pods peas -1, J Proudlock; 2, A Ryan; 3, M Strike

6 pods broad beans -1, 2 & 3, W McGinn

6 pods French beans -1, 2, & 3, W McGinn

6 pods runner beans -1, J Lyons; 2, A Ryan; 3, Jennifer Bainbridge

3 garden turnips, 1 variety - no entries

1 cucumber -1, 2 & 3, W McGinn

1 pot parsley (one root) - 1, J Proudlock

1 cabbage -1, G Glanville; 2, M Strike

1 cabbage, red, - no entries

2 lettuce - Ian Gemmell

Any other vegetable or herb not included in the above - 1, J Bainbridge; 2, B Marr

Housewife’s collection of vegetables - 1, I Gemmell

Most points cup - W McGinn

Most outstandingexhibit - J Prounlock

Most outstanding exhibit exc class 1 - J Murray

Most outstanding potatoes class - J Proudlock

Best in onion class - W McGinn

Best i nshallots class - W McGinn

Most outstanding leek - J Murray

Best in class9-10 - W McGinn

Best in class 16 - S Broll

Best in class 23-26 - J Proudlock

Cup & most points in potato class - J Proudlock

Fruit

4 dessert apples - 1, Ethel Vance; 2, Margaret Lawrie; 3, Jennifer Bainbridge

4 cooking apples - 1, Margaret Lawrie; 2, E Vance; 3, Lillias Brown

4 heaviest apples - 1, E Vance

1 dish blackcurrants - 1, Carol Sawyer

1 dish any other fruit not included inabove - 1, 2 & 3, William Dodds

Most points - E Vance

Open Pot Plants

Gloxinia - no entries

1 Pelargonium in Flower (Regal) - 1, William Martin

1 Pelargonium, Zonal (Geranium) - 1, Ian Gemmell ; 2 & 3, William Martin

Pot Plants in Container - no entries

Begonia, pendulant -1, I Park

Begonia, double - no entries

Fuchsia, bush, single - 1, 2 & 3, I Gemmell

Fuchsia, standard - no entries

Foliage plant, any kind -1 & 2, I Park

Any other flowering pot plant -1, I Gemmell; 2, Carol Sawyer

1 cactus, not over 3ft in height - 1 & 2, Ian Park

Miniature garden, cacti and succulents - 1, I Park; 2, J Brown

Streptocarpus - no entries

Best pot plant in show - I Park

Most points cup - I Park

Most outstanding exhibit - I Park

Open Cut Flowers

Sweet peas, 1 vase, 1 kind, 9 spikes, blues - 1, Joe Proudlock; 2, Andrew Hedley

Sweet peas, 1 vase, 1 kind, 9 spikes, pinks - 1, Joe Proudlock

Sweet Peas 1vase 1kind 9spikes Reds - no entries

Sweet Peas 1vase 1kind 9spikes Cream or White - 1, J Proudlock

Sweet Peas 1vase, mixed,12 spikes - 1, Joe Proudlock; 2, Andrew Hedley

Roses, 6 blooms on board, at least 3 varieties - 1, Hugh McWilliam; 2, Hugh McWilliam

Roses, 1 Vase, 6 blooms - no entries

Roses, single bloom - 1, Hugh McWilliam; 2, Iffie Dodds ; 3, Steven Broll

Polyantha Roses 1 vase 3 stems - no entries

Floribunda Roses 1 vase 3 stems - no entries

Rambler Roses, 1 vase, 3 stems - no entries

Herbaceous, 1 vase, mixed - no entries

Mixed Flowers,1 vase cut from open border - 1, Ian Park; 2, Jimmy Murray

Phlox, 1 vase, 3 spikes, 3 varieties - 1 & 2, Ian Park

Phlox, 1 vase, 3 spikes, 1 variety - 1, Ian Park; 2, Andrew Hedley; 3, Jimmy Murray

Asters, 1 vase, 6 blooms - no entries

Chrysanthemums, 1 vase, 3 blooms, incurved - no entries

Chrysanthemums, 1 vase, 3 blooms, reflex - no entries

Spray Chrysanthemums 5 stems max - 1, Ian Park

Butterfly Gladioli, 1 vase, 4 spikes - no entries

Primulinus Gladioli, 1 vase, 4 spikes - no entries

Gladioli, 1 vase, 3 spikes - 1, Joe Proudlock 2 & 3, Hugh McWilliam

Gladiolus, 1 vase, 1 spike - 1, Jimmy Murray ; 2, Iffie Dodds; 3, Joe Proudlock

Hardy Annuals, 1 vase - 1, Ian Park

Half Hardy Annuals, 1 vase - no entries

Marigolds, Calendula, 1 vase, 6 blooms - 1, Ian Park

Marigolds, French, 1 vase, 6 blooms - 1, Ian Park; 2, Audrey Ryan

Marigolds African, 1 vase, 6 blooms - no entries

Pansies, 6 blooms on board - 1 & 2, William Martin

Violas, 6 blooms on board - no entries

Flowering Shrub, 1 vase, 1 variety -1, Margaret Turner; 2, Norma Whitton; 3, Linda Galloway

Antirrhinums, 1 vase, 6 spikes - no entries

1 Vase Border or Cottage Carnations - no entries

Violas, 6 blooms on board

Flowering Shrub, 1 vase, 1 variety - 2, L Brown ; 3, L Galloway

Silver Salver class 60 - H McWilliam

Most outstanding exhibit excl dahlia classes - Joe Proudlock

Plaque class 62 - Hugh McWilliam

Cup & most points in sweet pea classes - Joe Proudlock

Trophy best exhibit in gladioli - Joe Proudlock

Best exhibit in sweet pea classes - Joe Proudlock

Dahlias

Dahlias, 3 vases, 3 blooms, 3 distinct varieties- 1, Jimmy Murray

Dahlias, 1 specimen bloom, decorative giant - no entries

Dahlias, 1 vase, 3 decorative - 1, Robert Farley ; 2, Jimmy Murray ; 3, Robert Farley

Dahlias, 1 vase, 3 Cactus or Semi-Cactus - 1 & 2, Jimmy Murray

Dahlias, 1 vase, 3 miniature Cactus or Semi - no entries

Dahlias, 1 vase, 6 blooms, Pom-pom - 1, Joe Proudlock

Dahlias, 1 vase, 3 blooms, ball - 1 & 2, Jimmy Murray ; 3, Joe Proudlock

Dahlias, 1 vase, single, 6 blooms - 1 & 2, Robert Farley

Dahlias, 1 vase, 6 blooms, any other variety - 1, Ian Park

Decorative Section

Table Centre- not exceeding 9” high - 1, Linda Galloway; 2, Margaret Cronie

Arrangement in a Cup & Saucer - 1, Wendy Vance; 2 & 3, Linda Galloway

Basket of Fresh Flowers - 1, Lorraine Gaw; 2, Margaret Cronie; 3, Linda Galloway

Arrangement incorporating Roses -1, Margaret Cronie ; 2 & 3, Lorraine Gaw

All foliage Arrangment - 1, Margaret Cronie ; 2, Linda Galloway ; 3, Wendy Vance

Arrangement for SWI Centenary - 1, Linda Galloway; 2, Wendy Vance

Miniature Exhibit of Flowers - 1, 2 & 3, Linda Galloway

Rose Bowl and Most Points - Linda Galloway

Rose Bowl, most outstanding exhibit - Margaret Cronie

Silver Cup Best exhibit Class 100 - Margaret Cronie

Quaich best Miniature - Linda Galloway

Confined Vegetable Section

3 Carrots, long or intermediate - 1, Johnny Lyons

3 Carrots, other than long or intermediate - 1, Steven Broll ; 2, Bob Marr

6 Shallots - 1, John Lyons ; 2, Johnny Lyons

6 Shallots, pear-shaped - no entries

4 Potatoes, round or oval - 1, John Lyons ; 2, Johnny Lyons

4 Potatoes, kidney. -1, John Lyons ; 2, Carol Sawyer ; 3, Johnny Lyons

6 Pods Peas -1, Johnny Lyons ; 2, Bob Marr ; 3, John Lyons

6 Pods French Beans - 1, Bob Marr

6 Pods Broad Beans - no entries

1 Cabbage - 1, Graham Glanville; 2, Ester Hamill

3 Garden Turnips, 1 variety - no entries

1 Cucumber - 1, Bob Marr ; 2, John Lyons

2 Lettuce - 1, Bob Marr

3 Leeks (long) - 1, Graham Glanville

2 Leeks, pot - no entries

4 Onions, quality - no entries

4 Onions sets - 1, Steven Broll

3 Beetroot 1, Johnny Lyons ; 2, Graham Glanville ; 3, Steven broll

1 Cauliflower - 3” stem - no entries

4 Sprays of Parsley - Johnny Lyons

Cup and most points - Johnny Marr

Cup and most outstanding exhibit - Bob Marr

Confined Cut Flowers

1 Vase Spray Chrysanthemums, 3 blooms mixed - no entries

1 Vase Asters, 6 blooms - 1, Margaret Cronie; 2, Johnny Lyons

1 Vase Roses, 6 blooms - no entries

Rose, single bloom - 1, Steven Broll; 2, Johnny Lyons ; 3, Jenny Ludlam

1 Vase Sweet Peas, 12 spikes, mixed - 1, Andrew Hedley ; 2, Margaret Cronie ; 3, Audrey Ryan

1 Vase Sweet Peas, 6 spikes, 1 kind - 1, Andrew Hedley; 2, Margaret Cronie ; 3, Ester Hamill

1 Vase, 3 Dahlias, Decorative - 1, John Lyons ; 2, Jenny Ludlam

1 Vase, 3 Dahlias, Cactus -1, Johnny Lyons ; 2, John Lyons; 3, Jenny Ludlam

1 Vase, 3 Dahlias, Pom-pon - 1, Lillian Hutchison ; 2, Johnny Lyons

1 Vase, 3 Dahlias, Ball - 1, Lillian Hutchison

1 Vase Flowers, cut from open border - 1, Margaret Turner ; 2, Steph Robertson ; 3, Jenny Ludlam

1 Vase, Gladioli, 3 spikes, mixed - no entries

1 Gladiolus -1, Margaret Lawrie; 2, Steven Broll ; 3, Esther Hamill

Confined Pot Plants

Fuchsia - 1, William Martin

Begonia, Pendulant - 1, Johnny Lyons

Begonia, Double - 1, Johnny Lyons

Pelergonium, Zonal (Geranium) -1, Kirsty Currie ; 2, William Martin

1 Pelergonium (Regal) -1, William Martin

1 Cactus, not more than 3ft in height - 1, Carol Sawyer

1 Succulent Plant -1, Kirsty Currie

1 Foliage Plant -1, William Martin

Any other Pot Plant in Bloom -1, William Martin ; 2, Kirstie Currie

Streptocarpus -1, Margaret Turner ; 2, Emily Nicholson

Cup and Most Points - William Martin

Plaque and best Exhibit - William Martin

Most outstanding Pelergonium - William Martin

Childrens Section

Pre-School Children Bell Picture - 1, Sophie Flannighan; 2, Olivia Allan ; 3, Ellidh Dewar ; 4, Floraidh Vance

Flowers in a Mug - 1, Sam Vance ; 2, Thomas Hutchison

Children 5-7 Years Posy of Flowers - 1, Macy Frame ; 2, Abbie Hedley

Picture of Pirates - 1, Tessa Nicholson ; 2, Shannon Briggs ; 3, Maria Christie; 4, Emily Fairhurst Paint a Pebble - 1, Macy Frame ; 2, Noah Wardell ; 3, Craig McKinnel ; 4, Stuart McKinnel A Sweetie Bracelet - 1, Noah Wardell; 2, Stuart McKinnel ; 3, Macy Frame ; 4, Craig McKinnel 3 Chocolate Krispies - 1, Craig McKinnel ; 2, Stuart McKinnel ; 3, Macy Frame Childrens 8-12 Years Miniature Garden 1, Georgi Frame ; 2, Amy Vance; 3, Pippa Vance ; 4, Victoria Smith

Hand made Card - 1, Leah Wardell ; 2, Victoria Smith ; 3, Pippa Vance ; 4, Georgi Frame Landscape - 1, Victoria Smith ; 2, Holly Martin ; 3, Holly Martin ; 4, Leah Wardell Craft Item -1, Georgi Frame ; 2, Victoria Smith ; 3, Amy Vance ; 4, Gregor Vance Decorated Cup cake - 1, Pippa Vance ; 2, Georgi Frame ; 3, Victoria Smith

Young Photographer

9 Years & under-My Pet - 1, Douglas Smith

10-16 Years-Local View -1, Victoria Smith

Cup most points 5-7 years - Macy Frame

Cup most points 8-12 years - Georgi Frame

Cup most points in Photography class - Douglas & Victoria Smith

Primary School Class - Primary 1/2

INDUSTRIAL SECTION

Baking Class

2 Sweet Girdle Scones - 1, Margaret Lomako ; 2, Lisa Templeton ; 3, Claire Maxwell

3 Crumpets - 1, Hazel Kirk ; 2, Margaret Cronie ; 3, Claire Maxwell

3 Fruit Scones, round -1, Hazel Kirk ; 2, Claire Maxwell ; 3, Margaret Cronie

3 Pancakes - 1, Iffie Dodds ; 2, Nichelle Hughes ; 3, Margaret Cronie

3 Potato Scones -1, Claire Maxwell ; 2, Margaret Cronie ; 3, Hazel Kirk

Yogart Loaf -1, Helen Vance ; 2, Nichelle Hughes ; 3, Carol Sawyer

3 Butterfly Cakes -1, Hazel Kirk ; 2, Sarah Beveridge ; 3, Claire Maxwell

3 Piaces Traybake -1, Linda Galloway; 2, Lillias Brown ; 3, Helen Vance

1 Gingerbread -1, Helen Vance ; 2, Lorraine Gaw ; 3, Claire Marshall

Lemon Drizzle Loaf - 1, Claire Maxwell ; 2, Margaret Cronie ; 3, Margaret Lomako

1 Sultana & Cherry Cake -1, Lillian Hutchison ; 2, Claire Maxwell ; 3, Lillias Brown

Sponge Sandwich -1, Margaret Cronie ; 2, Claire Maxwell ; 3, Hazel Kirk

Single decorated Sponge -1, Carol Sawyer ; 2, Claire Maxwell ; 3, Hazel Kirk

Fruit Loaf -1, Hazel Kirk ; 2, Sarah Beveridge ; 3, Helen Vance

3 Mincemeat Pies -1, Hazel Kirk ; 2, Linda Galloway ; 3, Claire Maxwell

3 Custard Creams -1, Helen Vance ; 2, Margaret Cronie; 3, Claire Maxwell

3 Empire Biscuits -1, Claire Maxwell ; 2, Margaret Cronie ; 3, Lisa Templeton

3 Shortbread Biscuits -1, Helen Vance ; 2, Hazel Kirk ; 3, Margaret Cronie

Teaplate with 3 items for Afternoon Tea -1, Linda Galloway; 2, Claire Maxwell ; 3, Helen Vance

3 Meringue Shells - 1, Margaret Cronie ; 2, Madge Vance ; 3, Lisa Templeton

Cup and Most Points - Claire Maxwell

Runner-up - Hazel Kirk

Miscellaneous

Marmalade - 1, Lillian Hutchison; 2, hristine McKinnel

Raspberry Jam - 1, Rosie Maxwell ; 2, Christine McKinnel; 3, Ian Gemmell

Strawberry Jam - 1, Alison Graham ; 2, Christine McKinnel ; 3, Rosie Maxwell

Jar of Jelly - 1, Lisa Templeton ; 2, Linda Galloway ; 3, Ian Gemmell

Lemon Curd - 1, Christine McKinnel; 2, Shona McKinnel ; 3, Lillian Hutchison

Chutney any variety - 1, Ian Gemmell ; 2, Carol Sawyer ; 3, Hazel Kirk

Wedge of Savoury Quiche - 1, Rosie Maxwell ; 2, Margaret Cronie ; 3, Margaret Lomako

Ramekin of Pate - 1, Hazel Kirk ; 2, Christine McKinnel ; 3, Linda Galloway

Peppermint Creams - 1, Linda Galloway ; 2, Margaret Cronie

Tablet - 1, Helen Vance ; 2, Lillias Brown ; 3, Rosie Maxwell

Truffles - 1, Lilllias Brown ; 2, Linda Galloway ; 3, Helen Vance

Treacle Toffee - 1, Lillias Brown ; 2, Rosie Maxwell

Wine - 1, Graham Glanville ; 2, Carol Sawyer

Liqueur 1, Tom Hutchison ; 2, Shona McKinnel ; 3, Lillian Hutchison

Sloe Gin - 1, Helen Vance; 2, Linda Galloway ; 3, Tom Hutchison

Cup and Most Points - Christine McKinnel

Runner-Up - Rosie Maxwell & Linda Galloway

Best Exhibit Classes 172-174 - Rosie Maxwell

Best Exhibit in Wine Classes - Helen Vance

Arts & Crafts

Novice Class any craft - no entries

Fisherman’s Hat (gift class) - 1, Rosie Maxwell; 2, Lillias Brown; 3, Margaret Cronie

Sewn Article - 1, Linda Rigby ; 2, Linda Rigby ; 3, Linda Rigby

Knitted Scarf - no entries

Child’s Knitted Garment - 1, Nancy McCreath ; 2, Sarah Beveridge ; 3, Rosie Maxwell

Bonnet for premature baby (Gift Class) -1, Lillias Brown ; 2, Nancy McCreath; 3, Lillias Brown

Best use 100gms Wool -1, Nancy McCreath ; 2, Margaret Cronie ; 3, Sheila Steel

Soft Toy - 1, Jennifer Bainbridge ; 2, Madge Vance ; 3, Jennifer Bainbridge

Gift Wrapped Box - 1, Linda Galloway ; 2, Linda Galloway ; 3, Linda Galloway

Long-sleeved Pullover or Cardigan. Adult -1, Nancy McCreath ; 2, Rosie Maxwell ; 3, Lisa Hutchison

Any Embroided Article other than Canvas -1, Nancy McCreath; 2, Margaret Cronie ; 3, Madge Vance

Pin Cushion -1, Madge Vance; 2, Madge Vance ; 3, Lillias Brown

Any other Craft not included in Schedule - 1, Jean Bridgeman ; 2, Jean Bridgeman ; 3, Steph Robertson

Article in Canvas Embroidery - no entries

Cross Stitch Picture -1, Trish Steel ; 2, Janet Low ; 3, Margaret Lomako

Handmade Card -1, Jean Bridgeman; 2, Susan Parry ; 3, Linda Galloway

Computer made Greetings Card - no entries

Any other Knitted Article -1, Nancy McCreath; 2, Rosie Maxwell ; 3, Sheila Steel

Article in Crochet -1, Sarah Beveridge ; 2, Lyn Hall ; 3, Sarah Beveridge

Dressed Doll -1, Vicky Wilson ; 2, J. McFarlane ; 3, Vicky Wilson

Baby’s Garment -1, Margaret Cronie ; 2, Nancy McCreath ; 3, Rosie Maxwell

Sewn Soft Toy -1, Linda Rigby

Christmas Tree Decoration - 1, Madge Vance

Wood Craft Article -1, Jonathon Kingston ; 2, Jonathon Kingston ; 3, Jonathon Kingston

Cup for most points - Nancy McCreath

Cup for most outstanding exhibit - Nancy McCreath

Runner-up Points - Madge Vance

Paintings

Painting in Oil or Acrylic - no entries

Painting in Water Colour - 1, Iain Roy ; 2, Dorothy Davey ; 3, Val Fletcher

Drawing in Pencil, pen or charcoal - 1, Sean Parry ; 2, Hazel Smith

Exhibit in any other medium - 1, Cath Jones ; 2, Val Fletcher ; 3, Val Fletcher

Painting Cup - Iain Roy

Photography

Black and White Photograph - 1, Billy Broll ; 2, Billy Broll; 3, Hazel Smith

Colour Photograph -1, John Wilson; 2, Hazel Smith ; 3, Hazel Smith

Colour Photograph 8x6 or under - 1, Billy Broll; 2, John Wilson ; 3, John Wilson

Best Scene View - 1, John Wilson; 2, John Wilson; 3, John Wilson

Cup best black and white photograph - Billy Broll

Wilson Salver best Landscape - John Wilson

Cup best colour photograph - John Wilson

Eggs

6 Hen Eggs, white - 1, Carol Sawyer ; 2, Victoria Smith; 3, William Martin

6 Hen Eggs, brown - 1, Carol Sawyer ; 2, Robert Smith ; 3, Gregor Vance

6 Duck Eggs, white - no entries

6 Duck Eggs, coloured - no entries

6 Eggs any other kind - 1, Graham Glanville; 2, Douglas Smith; 3, Carol Sawyer

Cup most outstanding exhibit - Carol Sawyer