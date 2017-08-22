Whithorn Flower Show 2017 results

Whithorn and District Horticultural Society held their 65th annual Flower Show last weekend in the New Town Hall.
The show was opened and the Trophies presented on the Friday evening by Mrs Jennifer Brodie. Although the numbers were down on the year the hall was again filled with a great display of Vegetables, Flowers, Pot Plants, Cut Flowers, Baking, Arts & Crafts, and the Children’s Sections.
Results:
Open Vegetable Section
Collection of vegetables (6 kinds) - 1, Joe Proudlock
4 potatoes, oval or round, white - 1, J Proudlock; 2, Mick Strike; 3, John Lyons
4 potatoes, kidney, white - 1, J Proudlock
4 potatoes, oval or round, coloured - 1, J Proudlock; 2, J Lyons; 3, Bob Marr
4 potatoes, kidney, coloured - 1, J Proudlock; 2, J Lyons
9 potatoes, 3 distinct varieties - 1, J Proudlock
4 onions, quality - 1, J Proudlock; 2, M Strike
4 onions, heaviest - no entries
4 globe onion sets -1, 2 & 3, W McGinn
4 flat onion sets - 1, 2 & 3, W McGinn
6 shallots -1 & 2, W McGinn
6 shallots, pear-shaped -1 & 2, W McGinn
3 leeks, long - 1, Jimmy Murray; 2, Ian Park
1 leek, longest - 1 & 2, W McGinn
1 cauliflower - 1, Joe Proudlock; 2, W McGinn; 3, Audrey Ryan
3 carrots - 1 & 2, Steven Broll
6 tomatoes, with 1/2 stalk attached - 1, T Hutchison; 2, J Murray; 3, J Lyons
1 truss tomatoes, ripe -1 & 2, B Marr
3 beetroot - 1, G Glanville
1 vegetable marrow, quality -1 & 3, W McGinn; 2, I Park
3 courgettes -1, T Hutchison
6 pods peas -1, J Proudlock; 2, A Ryan; 3, M Strike
6 pods broad beans -1, 2 & 3, W McGinn
6 pods French beans -1, 2, & 3, W McGinn
6 pods runner beans -1, J Lyons; 2, A Ryan; 3, Jennifer Bainbridge
3 garden turnips, 1 variety - no entries
1 cucumber -1, 2 & 3, W McGinn
1 pot parsley (one root) - 1, J Proudlock
1 cabbage -1, G Glanville; 2, M Strike
1 cabbage, red, - no entries
2 lettuce - Ian Gemmell
Any other vegetable or herb not included in the above - 1, J Bainbridge; 2, B Marr
Housewife’s collection of vegetables - 1, I Gemmell
Most points cup - W McGinn
Most outstandingexhibit - J Prounlock
Most outstanding exhibit exc class 1 - J Murray
Most outstanding potatoes class - J Proudlock
Best in onion class - W McGinn
Best i nshallots class - W McGinn
Most outstanding leek - J Murray
Best in class9-10 - W McGinn
Best in class 16 - S Broll
Best in class 23-26 - J Proudlock
Cup & most points in potato class - J Proudlock
Fruit
4 dessert apples - 1, Ethel Vance; 2, Margaret Lawrie; 3, Jennifer Bainbridge
4 cooking apples - 1, Margaret Lawrie; 2, E Vance; 3, Lillias Brown
4 heaviest apples - 1, E Vance
1 dish blackcurrants - 1, Carol Sawyer
1 dish any other fruit not included inabove - 1, 2 & 3, William Dodds
Most points - E Vance
Open Pot Plants
Gloxinia - no entries
1 Pelargonium in Flower (Regal) - 1, William Martin
1 Pelargonium, Zonal (Geranium) - 1, Ian Gemmell ; 2 & 3, William Martin
Pot Plants in Container - no entries
Begonia, pendulant -1, I Park
Begonia, double - no entries
Fuchsia, bush, single - 1, 2 & 3, I Gemmell
Fuchsia, standard - no entries
Foliage plant, any kind -1 & 2, I Park
Any other flowering pot plant -1, I Gemmell; 2, Carol Sawyer
1 cactus, not over 3ft in height - 1 & 2, Ian Park
Miniature garden, cacti and succulents - 1, I Park; 2, J Brown
Streptocarpus - no entries
Best pot plant in show - I Park
Most points cup - I Park
Most outstanding exhibit - I Park
Open Cut Flowers
Sweet peas, 1 vase, 1 kind, 9 spikes, blues - 1, Joe Proudlock; 2, Andrew Hedley
Sweet peas, 1 vase, 1 kind, 9 spikes, pinks - 1, Joe Proudlock
Sweet Peas 1vase 1kind 9spikes Reds - no entries
Sweet Peas 1vase 1kind 9spikes Cream or White - 1, J Proudlock
Sweet Peas 1vase, mixed,12 spikes - 1, Joe Proudlock; 2, Andrew Hedley
Roses, 6 blooms on board, at least 3 varieties - 1, Hugh McWilliam; 2, Hugh McWilliam
Roses, 1 Vase, 6 blooms - no entries
Roses, single bloom - 1, Hugh McWilliam; 2, Iffie Dodds ; 3, Steven Broll
Polyantha Roses 1 vase 3 stems - no entries
Floribunda Roses 1 vase 3 stems - no entries
Rambler Roses, 1 vase, 3 stems - no entries
Herbaceous, 1 vase, mixed - no entries
Mixed Flowers,1 vase cut from open border - 1, Ian Park; 2, Jimmy Murray
Phlox, 1 vase, 3 spikes, 3 varieties - 1 & 2, Ian Park
Phlox, 1 vase, 3 spikes, 1 variety - 1, Ian Park; 2, Andrew Hedley; 3, Jimmy Murray
Asters, 1 vase, 6 blooms - no entries
Chrysanthemums, 1 vase, 3 blooms, incurved - no entries
Chrysanthemums, 1 vase, 3 blooms, reflex - no entries
Spray Chrysanthemums 5 stems max - 1, Ian Park
Butterfly Gladioli, 1 vase, 4 spikes - no entries
Primulinus Gladioli, 1 vase, 4 spikes - no entries
Gladioli, 1 vase, 3 spikes - 1, Joe Proudlock 2 & 3, Hugh McWilliam
Gladiolus, 1 vase, 1 spike - 1, Jimmy Murray ; 2, Iffie Dodds; 3, Joe Proudlock
Hardy Annuals, 1 vase - 1, Ian Park
Half Hardy Annuals, 1 vase - no entries
Marigolds, Calendula, 1 vase, 6 blooms - 1, Ian Park
Marigolds, French, 1 vase, 6 blooms - 1, Ian Park; 2, Audrey Ryan
Marigolds African, 1 vase, 6 blooms - no entries
Pansies, 6 blooms on board - 1 & 2, William Martin
Violas, 6 blooms on board - no entries
Flowering Shrub, 1 vase, 1 variety -1, Margaret Turner; 2, Norma Whitton; 3, Linda Galloway
Antirrhinums, 1 vase, 6 spikes - no entries
1 Vase Border or Cottage Carnations - no entries
Violas, 6 blooms on board
Flowering Shrub, 1 vase, 1 variety - 2, L Brown ; 3, L Galloway
Silver Salver class 60 - H McWilliam
Most outstanding exhibit excl dahlia classes - Joe Proudlock
Plaque class 62 - Hugh McWilliam
Cup & most points in sweet pea classes - Joe Proudlock
Trophy best exhibit in gladioli - Joe Proudlock
Best exhibit in sweet pea classes - Joe Proudlock
Dahlias
Dahlias, 3 vases, 3 blooms, 3 distinct varieties- 1, Jimmy Murray
Dahlias, 1 specimen bloom, decorative giant - no entries
Dahlias, 1 vase, 3 decorative - 1, Robert Farley ; 2, Jimmy Murray ; 3, Robert Farley
Dahlias, 1 vase, 3 Cactus or Semi-Cactus - 1 & 2, Jimmy Murray
Dahlias, 1 vase, 3 miniature Cactus or Semi - no entries
Dahlias, 1 vase, 6 blooms, Pom-pom - 1, Joe Proudlock
Dahlias, 1 vase, 3 blooms, ball - 1 & 2, Jimmy Murray ; 3, Joe Proudlock
Dahlias, 1 vase, single, 6 blooms - 1 & 2, Robert Farley
Dahlias, 1 vase, 6 blooms, any other variety - 1, Ian Park
Decorative Section
Table Centre- not exceeding 9” high - 1, Linda Galloway; 2, Margaret Cronie
Arrangement in a Cup & Saucer - 1, Wendy Vance; 2 & 3, Linda Galloway
Basket of Fresh Flowers - 1, Lorraine Gaw; 2, Margaret Cronie; 3, Linda Galloway
Arrangement incorporating Roses -1, Margaret Cronie ; 2 & 3, Lorraine Gaw
All foliage Arrangment - 1, Margaret Cronie ; 2, Linda Galloway ; 3, Wendy Vance
Arrangement for SWI Centenary - 1, Linda Galloway; 2, Wendy Vance
Miniature Exhibit of Flowers - 1, 2 & 3, Linda Galloway
Rose Bowl and Most Points - Linda Galloway
Rose Bowl, most outstanding exhibit - Margaret Cronie
Silver Cup Best exhibit Class 100 - Margaret Cronie
Quaich best Miniature - Linda Galloway
Confined Vegetable Section
3 Carrots, long or intermediate - 1, Johnny Lyons
3 Carrots, other than long or intermediate - 1, Steven Broll ; 2, Bob Marr
6 Shallots - 1, John Lyons ; 2, Johnny Lyons
6 Shallots, pear-shaped - no entries
4 Potatoes, round or oval - 1, John Lyons ; 2, Johnny Lyons
4 Potatoes, kidney. -1, John Lyons ; 2, Carol Sawyer ; 3, Johnny Lyons
6 Pods Peas -1, Johnny Lyons ; 2, Bob Marr ; 3, John Lyons
6 Pods French Beans - 1, Bob Marr
6 Pods Broad Beans - no entries
1 Cabbage - 1, Graham Glanville; 2, Ester Hamill
3 Garden Turnips, 1 variety - no entries
1 Cucumber - 1, Bob Marr ; 2, John Lyons
2 Lettuce - 1, Bob Marr
3 Leeks (long) - 1, Graham Glanville
2 Leeks, pot - no entries
4 Onions, quality - no entries
4 Onions sets - 1, Steven Broll
3 Beetroot 1, Johnny Lyons ; 2, Graham Glanville ; 3, Steven broll
1 Cauliflower - 3” stem - no entries
4 Sprays of Parsley - Johnny Lyons
Cup and most points - Johnny Marr
Cup and most outstanding exhibit - Bob Marr
Confined Cut Flowers
1 Vase Spray Chrysanthemums, 3 blooms mixed - no entries
1 Vase Asters, 6 blooms - 1, Margaret Cronie; 2, Johnny Lyons
1 Vase Roses, 6 blooms - no entries
Rose, single bloom - 1, Steven Broll; 2, Johnny Lyons ; 3, Jenny Ludlam
1 Vase Sweet Peas, 12 spikes, mixed - 1, Andrew Hedley ; 2, Margaret Cronie ; 3, Audrey Ryan
1 Vase Sweet Peas, 6 spikes, 1 kind - 1, Andrew Hedley; 2, Margaret Cronie ; 3, Ester Hamill
1 Vase, 3 Dahlias, Decorative - 1, John Lyons ; 2, Jenny Ludlam
1 Vase, 3 Dahlias, Cactus -1, Johnny Lyons ; 2, John Lyons; 3, Jenny Ludlam
1 Vase, 3 Dahlias, Pom-pon - 1, Lillian Hutchison ; 2, Johnny Lyons
1 Vase, 3 Dahlias, Ball - 1, Lillian Hutchison
1 Vase Flowers, cut from open border - 1, Margaret Turner ; 2, Steph Robertson ; 3, Jenny Ludlam
1 Vase, Gladioli, 3 spikes, mixed - no entries
1 Gladiolus -1, Margaret Lawrie; 2, Steven Broll ; 3, Esther Hamill
Confined Pot Plants
Fuchsia - 1, William Martin
Begonia, Pendulant - 1, Johnny Lyons
Begonia, Double - 1, Johnny Lyons
Pelergonium, Zonal (Geranium) -1, Kirsty Currie ; 2, William Martin
1 Pelergonium (Regal) -1, William Martin
1 Cactus, not more than 3ft in height - 1, Carol Sawyer
1 Succulent Plant -1, Kirsty Currie
1 Foliage Plant -1, William Martin
Any other Pot Plant in Bloom -1, William Martin ; 2, Kirstie Currie
Streptocarpus -1, Margaret Turner ; 2, Emily Nicholson
Cup and Most Points - William Martin
Plaque and best Exhibit - William Martin
Most outstanding Pelergonium - William Martin
Childrens Section
Pre-School Children Bell Picture - 1, Sophie Flannighan; 2, Olivia Allan ; 3, Ellidh Dewar ; 4, Floraidh Vance
Flowers in a Mug - 1, Sam Vance ; 2, Thomas Hutchison
Children 5-7 Years Posy of Flowers - 1, Macy Frame ; 2, Abbie Hedley
Picture of Pirates - 1, Tessa Nicholson ; 2, Shannon Briggs ; 3, Maria Christie; 4, Emily Fairhurst Paint a Pebble - 1, Macy Frame ; 2, Noah Wardell ; 3, Craig McKinnel ; 4, Stuart McKinnel A Sweetie Bracelet - 1, Noah Wardell; 2, Stuart McKinnel ; 3, Macy Frame ; 4, Craig McKinnel 3 Chocolate Krispies - 1, Craig McKinnel ; 2, Stuart McKinnel ; 3, Macy Frame Childrens 8-12 Years Miniature Garden 1, Georgi Frame ; 2, Amy Vance; 3, Pippa Vance ; 4, Victoria Smith
Hand made Card - 1, Leah Wardell ; 2, Victoria Smith ; 3, Pippa Vance ; 4, Georgi Frame Landscape - 1, Victoria Smith ; 2, Holly Martin ; 3, Holly Martin ; 4, Leah Wardell Craft Item -1, Georgi Frame ; 2, Victoria Smith ; 3, Amy Vance ; 4, Gregor Vance Decorated Cup cake - 1, Pippa Vance ; 2, Georgi Frame ; 3, Victoria Smith
Young Photographer
9 Years & under-My Pet - 1, Douglas Smith
10-16 Years-Local View -1, Victoria Smith
Cup most points 5-7 years - Macy Frame
Cup most points 8-12 years - Georgi Frame
Cup most points in Photography class - Douglas & Victoria Smith
Primary School Class - Primary 1/2
INDUSTRIAL SECTION
Baking Class
2 Sweet Girdle Scones - 1, Margaret Lomako ; 2, Lisa Templeton ; 3, Claire Maxwell
3 Crumpets - 1, Hazel Kirk ; 2, Margaret Cronie ; 3, Claire Maxwell
3 Fruit Scones, round -1, Hazel Kirk ; 2, Claire Maxwell ; 3, Margaret Cronie
3 Pancakes - 1, Iffie Dodds ; 2, Nichelle Hughes ; 3, Margaret Cronie
3 Potato Scones -1, Claire Maxwell ; 2, Margaret Cronie ; 3, Hazel Kirk
Yogart Loaf -1, Helen Vance ; 2, Nichelle Hughes ; 3, Carol Sawyer
3 Butterfly Cakes -1, Hazel Kirk ; 2, Sarah Beveridge ; 3, Claire Maxwell
3 Piaces Traybake -1, Linda Galloway; 2, Lillias Brown ; 3, Helen Vance
1 Gingerbread -1, Helen Vance ; 2, Lorraine Gaw ; 3, Claire Marshall
Lemon Drizzle Loaf - 1, Claire Maxwell ; 2, Margaret Cronie ; 3, Margaret Lomako
1 Sultana & Cherry Cake -1, Lillian Hutchison ; 2, Claire Maxwell ; 3, Lillias Brown
Sponge Sandwich -1, Margaret Cronie ; 2, Claire Maxwell ; 3, Hazel Kirk
Single decorated Sponge -1, Carol Sawyer ; 2, Claire Maxwell ; 3, Hazel Kirk
Fruit Loaf -1, Hazel Kirk ; 2, Sarah Beveridge ; 3, Helen Vance
3 Mincemeat Pies -1, Hazel Kirk ; 2, Linda Galloway ; 3, Claire Maxwell
3 Custard Creams -1, Helen Vance ; 2, Margaret Cronie; 3, Claire Maxwell
3 Empire Biscuits -1, Claire Maxwell ; 2, Margaret Cronie ; 3, Lisa Templeton
3 Shortbread Biscuits -1, Helen Vance ; 2, Hazel Kirk ; 3, Margaret Cronie
Teaplate with 3 items for Afternoon Tea -1, Linda Galloway; 2, Claire Maxwell ; 3, Helen Vance
3 Meringue Shells - 1, Margaret Cronie ; 2, Madge Vance ; 3, Lisa Templeton
Cup and Most Points - Claire Maxwell
Runner-up - Hazel Kirk
Miscellaneous
Marmalade - 1, Lillian Hutchison; 2, hristine McKinnel
Raspberry Jam - 1, Rosie Maxwell ; 2, Christine McKinnel; 3, Ian Gemmell
Strawberry Jam - 1, Alison Graham ; 2, Christine McKinnel ; 3, Rosie Maxwell
Jar of Jelly - 1, Lisa Templeton ; 2, Linda Galloway ; 3, Ian Gemmell
Lemon Curd - 1, Christine McKinnel; 2, Shona McKinnel ; 3, Lillian Hutchison
Chutney any variety - 1, Ian Gemmell ; 2, Carol Sawyer ; 3, Hazel Kirk
Wedge of Savoury Quiche - 1, Rosie Maxwell ; 2, Margaret Cronie ; 3, Margaret Lomako
Ramekin of Pate - 1, Hazel Kirk ; 2, Christine McKinnel ; 3, Linda Galloway
Peppermint Creams - 1, Linda Galloway ; 2, Margaret Cronie
Tablet - 1, Helen Vance ; 2, Lillias Brown ; 3, Rosie Maxwell
Truffles - 1, Lilllias Brown ; 2, Linda Galloway ; 3, Helen Vance
Treacle Toffee - 1, Lillias Brown ; 2, Rosie Maxwell
Wine - 1, Graham Glanville ; 2, Carol Sawyer
Liqueur 1, Tom Hutchison ; 2, Shona McKinnel ; 3, Lillian Hutchison
Sloe Gin - 1, Helen Vance; 2, Linda Galloway ; 3, Tom Hutchison
Cup and Most Points - Christine McKinnel
Runner-Up - Rosie Maxwell & Linda Galloway
Best Exhibit Classes 172-174 - Rosie Maxwell
Best Exhibit in Wine Classes - Helen Vance
Arts & Crafts
Novice Class any craft - no entries
Fisherman’s Hat (gift class) - 1, Rosie Maxwell; 2, Lillias Brown; 3, Margaret Cronie
Sewn Article - 1, Linda Rigby ; 2, Linda Rigby ; 3, Linda Rigby
Knitted Scarf - no entries
Child’s Knitted Garment - 1, Nancy McCreath ; 2, Sarah Beveridge ; 3, Rosie Maxwell
Bonnet for premature baby (Gift Class) -1, Lillias Brown ; 2, Nancy McCreath; 3, Lillias Brown
Best use 100gms Wool -1, Nancy McCreath ; 2, Margaret Cronie ; 3, Sheila Steel
Soft Toy - 1, Jennifer Bainbridge ; 2, Madge Vance ; 3, Jennifer Bainbridge
Gift Wrapped Box - 1, Linda Galloway ; 2, Linda Galloway ; 3, Linda Galloway
Long-sleeved Pullover or Cardigan. Adult -1, Nancy McCreath ; 2, Rosie Maxwell ; 3, Lisa Hutchison
Any Embroided Article other than Canvas -1, Nancy McCreath; 2, Margaret Cronie ; 3, Madge Vance
Pin Cushion -1, Madge Vance; 2, Madge Vance ; 3, Lillias Brown
Any other Craft not included in Schedule - 1, Jean Bridgeman ; 2, Jean Bridgeman ; 3, Steph Robertson
Article in Canvas Embroidery - no entries
Cross Stitch Picture -1, Trish Steel ; 2, Janet Low ; 3, Margaret Lomako
Handmade Card -1, Jean Bridgeman; 2, Susan Parry ; 3, Linda Galloway
Computer made Greetings Card - no entries
Any other Knitted Article -1, Nancy McCreath; 2, Rosie Maxwell ; 3, Sheila Steel
Article in Crochet -1, Sarah Beveridge ; 2, Lyn Hall ; 3, Sarah Beveridge
Dressed Doll -1, Vicky Wilson ; 2, J. McFarlane ; 3, Vicky Wilson
Baby’s Garment -1, Margaret Cronie ; 2, Nancy McCreath ; 3, Rosie Maxwell
Sewn Soft Toy -1, Linda Rigby
Christmas Tree Decoration - 1, Madge Vance
Wood Craft Article -1, Jonathon Kingston ; 2, Jonathon Kingston ; 3, Jonathon Kingston
Cup for most points - Nancy McCreath
Cup for most outstanding exhibit - Nancy McCreath
Runner-up Points - Madge Vance
Paintings
Painting in Oil or Acrylic - no entries
Painting in Water Colour - 1, Iain Roy ; 2, Dorothy Davey ; 3, Val Fletcher
Drawing in Pencil, pen or charcoal - 1, Sean Parry ; 2, Hazel Smith
Exhibit in any other medium - 1, Cath Jones ; 2, Val Fletcher ; 3, Val Fletcher
Painting Cup - Iain Roy
Photography
Black and White Photograph - 1, Billy Broll ; 2, Billy Broll; 3, Hazel Smith
Colour Photograph -1, John Wilson; 2, Hazel Smith ; 3, Hazel Smith
Colour Photograph 8x6 or under - 1, Billy Broll; 2, John Wilson ; 3, John Wilson
Best Scene View - 1, John Wilson; 2, John Wilson; 3, John Wilson
Cup best black and white photograph - Billy Broll
Wilson Salver best Landscape - John Wilson
Cup best colour photograph - John Wilson
Eggs
6 Hen Eggs, white - 1, Carol Sawyer ; 2, Victoria Smith; 3, William Martin
6 Hen Eggs, brown - 1, Carol Sawyer ; 2, Robert Smith ; 3, Gregor Vance
6 Duck Eggs, white - no entries
6 Duck Eggs, coloured - no entries
6 Eggs any other kind - 1, Graham Glanville; 2, Douglas Smith; 3, Carol Sawyer
Cup most outstanding exhibit - Carol Sawyer
